Spiral: The Game of Fear Continues brings Saw franchise to $ 1 billion worldwide

Gore cinema has established its place in the film industry, and each film that appears, despite having tons of blood and butchered bodies in common with all the others, each has found its essence. It is important to recognize that, although it is not the favorite genre of critics, the horror subgenre has kept its fans on the edge of their seats ready to receive more and more.

One of the most popular franchises in this world of gory movies is the one that began with a short film of almost nine minutes created by James Wan in 2003, who a year later had the opportunity to turn his story into a successful feature film called Saw: The Game. Macabre – 48%. If something has identified this franchise, it is the images of torture through strange games directed by a well-developed murderer with a touch of mystery.

When it seemed that the franchise had come to an end, the eighth installment arrived in 2017, after a ten-year break after the premiere of Saw 3D (the seventh installment). This new film was called Jigsaw: The Game Continues – 33%, where the public had the opportunity to get to know the villain more closely. Meanwhile, after the character’s death, Spiral: The Fear Game Continues – 55% propose the existence of a dangerous copycat.

The ninth film in the franchise featured the popular faces of Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock, who also contributed to the script. This film has positioned itself as the most watched film in the United States so far, grossing USD $ 8,725,000 in its last opening weekend (via Box Office Mojo). This has been significant for the entire franchise in general since in sum it has already reached one billion dollars worldwide, counting the box office of each of its nine films.

This general count is shared by Lionsgate (via ComingSoon), and according to their numbers, the exact collection through this weekend is USD $ 1,000,799,533. So far this weekend, its second weekend, it has generated USD $ 4.5 million in the United States, while worldwide this weekend it has raised an additional USD $ 2.67 million. It should be noted that these numbers are from a totally different box office than in previous years due to the pandemic.

As is known, summer vacations are essential for the premieres of major productions, and this year will be engulfed by horror films, because in addition to the recent arrival of Spiral, the next premiere of A Quiet Place Part II is also expected – 85% and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which also has at the head James wan as a producer of the entire franchise, counting sequels and spin-offs.

The Conjuring franchise – 86% have also exceeded their own expectations in terms of total box office collection for all their films, because with the premiere of their next installment starring Vera Farmiga once again, it could (and surely will) exceed two billion Dollars. Meanwhile, Lionsgate has ensured that the Saw – 48% universe is still in place, so they are surely preparing many more films, not forgetting the television series.