‘Spiral: Saw’ – Do not desecrate the sleep of the dead

‘Spiral: Saw’ is the ninth installment of this franchise started by chance in 2004. They will keep trying, again and again. If we count ‘Spiral: Saw’ as “an attempt” that in truth, it either isn’t, or it doesn’t appear to be. But like the first, none.

Especially after seeing this ninth installment, which opens three years (and a bit) after an eighth installment that is very correct in every way. That one, released six years (and a bit) after the seventh, was the recovery of a tradition that had become as popular as that bald man in the Christmas lottery announcement. Year after year, the various sequels worked well … until they stopped. They were entertaining. They all had shocking scenes. But year after year, they came to be the same, and the way of curling the curl at the plot level was becoming more and more surreal.

I said, after the evident wear and tear of the franchise came a long break, the world in which we lived (and now we consume) changed and an eighth installment that recovered “tradition” and relapsed, as it should be when it comes to custom. , in what it is, has been and was the watchword of the franchise. No more no less. Not less, not more. We’ve seen it a million times. And sometimes or often it works. And now comes ‘Spiral: Saw’, the one that was called to reinvent the franchise. The one that was called to give it new life so that it could be a franchise of the present or the future, but not of the past.

James Wan long ago stopped being “the one with Saw”, Leigh Whannell also. And yet there is still the franchise, basically, being the same also to the ninth. The same … but worse and with the backpack on the back of eight previous sequels that still did not do especially well, but they did not do so bad either. It seems incredible that this ninth installment has been released three years (and a peak) 000 after the previous one, and ten years after the previous one. All this time it seems that it has been for nothing. And the relative indifference to the appreciable but immobile ‘Saw VIII’, either.

This ‘Spiral: Saw’ amounts to a ton of dirt on the coffin of a franchise more dead than Jigsaw. If they wanted to revitalize the franchise, they could and should have done better. Or something at least, decent. Something. But not this cheap copy starring Chris Rock as over-acted as in an SNL skit. A film that recovers the franchise only to emphasize its worst tics, those that were wearing it down so much … at the time, not in this moment where “the new Saw” feels like an old glory totally out of context.

This, of course, is not the way to go. Recovering a franchise from the past for the future should take an effort. However ‘Spiral: Saw’ seems like a very lazy production where in addition, because it does not shine, neither its traps nor blood shine, much less a Samuel L. Jackson who should try to spend a weekend at home. Nothing. Not that at least, since how vaguely distracted it can be (in a great act of generosity) collides head-on against the indignation of a plot development and an ending before which the film is surprised.

One of those endings “chorprecha” explained for fools, and “with a trick” for those who live a movie like this, so extremely hollow. But above all, an ending that is as surprising, unpredictable and shocking as that of that alphabet that begins with A, continues with B and continues with C.