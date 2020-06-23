New titles arrive every week at Nintendo Switch through its virtual store, the eShopBut it is precisely every day when we know that a new title is already preparing to go on sale through this medium. Thus, one of these titles that we have known that will arrive in digital format to the hybrid console is Spinch, a colorful platform that will make things difficult for players due to the more than precise jumps that will have to be taken in this world in which colors are part of a living ecosystem.

Spinch is a title by Akupara Games and Queen Bee Games, and in September it will arrive at the Nintendo Switch eShop. In this way, we find a platform game in which the character has a series of skills (such as jumping, obviously) in order to survive against enemies as fierce as neon spiders or huge rainbow worms found in the worlds. unique full of color that presents us. Of course, these enemies will not be the only threats, since they will also have to face enigmatic bosses, all of them accompanied by an explosion of psychedelic colors. In addition, the title also invites gameplay and, above all, to perform speedruns, so it will not be surprising that social networks are filled with videos of those most skilled players.

In this way, if very accurate platform games are our strength, then we can only wait a little longer until Spinch is available to play when we want, how we want and where we want. And you, will you get a digital copy of it or is this type of titles not exactly your forte?

