Spin-off of Rescue Mission with female protagonist would be in development – Tomatazos

Chris Hemsworth is a very famous Hollywood star and over time we have seen him increasingly involved in major productions. One of his most recent hits (and outside of Marvel Studios) is Rescue Mission – 82%, a Netflix film that hit the catalog in the middle of a pandemic and which managed to be a global success. New information reveals that a spin-off of the film could be in development but this time starring an actress. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

On Rescue Mission or Extraction, Hemsworth He becomes an action hero, a man haunted by the decisions of his past who is called in to rescue the son of an Indian drug lord. The protagonist embarks on a dangerous odyssey that demands the best of his expertise in weapons and combat. For several minutes, Tyler Rake demonstrates his ability to become a one-man army, taking down whoever stands in his way.

Rescue Mission it climbed to the top of the global Top 10 during its early days on the Netflix platform, becoming one of the company’s most successful movies. In addition to having the participation of a Marvel superstar, Joe Russo participated as a screenwriter, while Anthony Russo as a producer. These big names in Hollywood ended up attracting the attention of the public and good results were quickly observed in the matter of numbers, however, things did not turn out in the same way in terms of criticism. Despite the above, it appears that the studio is inspired to move forward with this story.

In accordance with Daniel Richtman, the popular Twitter influencer who knows all the secrets about Hollywood before anyone else, reports via Patreon that one of the many spin-offs being planned to Rescue Mission will have an actress in the main role, who will be the great chosen? Richtman It does not give more details about the plot or those involved in the direction or the script, but without a doubt it would be looking for a great face of the entertainment industry to take the stellar position. We hope that the juicy information reaches us shortly.

With Rescue Mission Netflix proved that you don’t need a red-carpet super premiere at a large movie complex to be successful. The film probably would have had less reach with an ordinary release, but in the streaming giant’s catalog it left the other well-received tapes far behind. The great triumph inspired the company and the Russo brothers to continue with the adventure, not only with the final scene of the film in which we see more of the road with Tyler, but also with the rest of the characters who kept him company.

We know that Chris Hemsworth He is not a multi-award-winning actor by the great film or television academies, however, the celebrity has managed to break through in the entertainment industry and, beyond his great role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is also capable of performing in a satisfying with much more human and less flat characters. The actor’s fans were satisfied with his intervention in Rescue Mission and they are expecting much more. Are we facing a franchise of the John Wick type? Maybe your main star needs a few points of charisma to be so endearing.

At the moment there is no release date for the next film of Rescue Mission.

