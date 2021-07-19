Spike Lee’s gaffe in the honors

CHRISTOPHE SIMON.

Spike lee has starred in a historic moment in the Cannes Film Festival: “I screwed up, that simple“. The complete list of honors at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival: Julia Ducournau’s ‘Titane’ wins the Palme d’Or.

The end of the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival it has been, without a doubt, memorable. And not just because the radical ‘Titane’ by Julia Ducournau has won the Palme d’Or, but because we found out ahead of time thanks to (or because of) Spike Lee. The filmmaker and president of the Official Jury of the contest this year had to announce the first prize of the night during the award ceremony, but instead he unceremoniously blurted out who was the absolute winner. The faces of her fellow jurors, especially that of the actress and director Mélanie Laurent, they were priceless.

The French Canal + has shared this moment for the history of the ‘croisette’ on Twitter, and it is not wasted:

At the post-gala press conference, Spike Lee apologized. “I screwed up, that simple”he declared. “I’m a huge sports fan. I’m like the guy at the end of the game who misses a free throw or a shot. There are no excuses. The people of ‘Titane’ have told me ‘forget it Spike’, and that means a lot to me “continued the filmmaker.

After this notorious gaffe, the ceremony went ahead as planned and awarded last, as is tradition, the Palme d’Or for Best Film in the Official Selection. Sure, the wow factor was already lost, but that didn’t detract from the merit as well. historic victory for Julia Ducournau, who has just become the first female director to win the Cannes Grand Prix alone. Yes it is true that before she was Jane campion, the first woman to win La Palma thanks to her film ‘El piano’, although she had to share it ex-aequo with ‘Adiós a mi concubina’ by Chen kaige.

