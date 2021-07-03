Spike Lee, the first African-American to head the Cannes jury – El Sol de México

The Angels. American director Spike Lee, who will preside over the Cannes jury this year, will bring to the festival his unique, demanding and entertaining gaze, which has stood out on the American film scene for more than three decades and has paved the way for many other African-American artists. .

Cannes “will always have an important place in my heart,” the 64-year-old director said in March, once again confirming his appreciation for the prestigious festival that recognized him since the beginning of his career by selecting his first feature film, Nola. Darling (1986), to be screened at the Directors’ Fortnight.

It was a modest black-and-white film, shot in two weeks in the height of summer 1985 thanks to her grandmother’s savings.

But the impact it caused is still felt today.

With this debut feature, which was just awarded the Youth Prize at Cannes, he “broke the glass ceiling” of black filmmakers “and opened the doors to all those who followed him”, says Michael Genet, actor and screenwriter, author of the screenplay for She hates me (2004).

The director “Ryan Coogler would not be what he is today with Black Panther if Spike Lee had not done what he did”, adds about this director who in 2019 won the Oscar for best screenplay adapted by The infiltrator in the KKKlan. Until then, he had had to settle for an honorary Oscar, out of competition, in 2016.

Shelton Jackson Lee, his real name, was born in Georgia in 1957 but grew up in Brooklyn, in the Fort Greene neighborhood, where the offices of his production company, 40 Acres and a Mule, are still located.

Petite and with a determined look always preceded by his characteristic round glasses, he also played the role of the cheeky messenger Mars Blackmon in Nola Darling.

“He was reserved, but I called him the man of ideas,” says Herbert Eichelberger, who was his film professor at Clark University in Atlanta and whom Spike Lee refers to as his mentor.

“From the beginning he was a great storyteller,” said the teacher, who thought he was predestined to make documentaries.

The first came just in 1997, 4 Little Girls, nominated for an Oscar and followed by many more.

Meanwhile, he was delineating his cinema, often clearly political, with films such as Do the Right Thing, Wild Fever or Malcolm X, produced on the fringes of Hollywood in order to have the last word in distribution and editing.

– “Have a voice” –

“One day I asked him why he bothered to write himself,” recalls Michael Genet. “And he answered me: I am above all an author.”

But, although he has never had a box office success, this fan of the New York Knicks basketball team is considered in the United States, despite everything, a director for the general public.

“When we returned from Cannes (in 1986), the film (Nola Darling) had been released in New York and I could no longer walk the streets,” recalls actor John Canada Terrell, one of its protagonists.

His career took another leap when, in 1987, Nike entrusted him with producing a series of commercials for Air Jordan sneakers.

Those little black and white pieces, featuring Michael Jordan and Spike Lee himself in his role as Mars Blackmon, forever transformed sports marketing.

Later, Lee shot spots for different brands, as well as music videos. And also more classic films, such as Inside Man (2006), a thriller that remains his biggest box office success.

Nonetheless, the years pass and he remains loyal to his independence and stays the course, always focusing on stories told by black men and women.

As in The KkKlansman Infiltrator “, which won him the Cannes Grand Prix before the Oscar and which tells the real experience of a black man infiltrated in the ranks of the Ku Klux Klan.

Or in “Da 5 Bloods” (“Da 5 Bloods: Brothers in arms” or “5 bloods”), released on Netflix in 2020, in which he emphasizes the role of black people in the conflicts facing the United States. , a contribution that is often overlooked or minimized.

“Between 1985 and today, it is the day and the night,” said Spike Lee in 2018 about the black presence in the cinema during the program “Desus & Mero”, of the Viceland channel.

“But we cannot be satisfied. It is not just about making a movie. We need to be in these key positions to have a voice in what happens,” he said.