The theme for the past few months was the coronavirus pandemic, which undoubtedly marked the year 2020. However, Last week the eyes of the world focused on Minneapolis and all the protests in the United States around the George Floyd case (here we tell you about this case). Of course, the entertainment could not remain silent in the face of the whole situation, and Spike lee It shows us that this is not new and that if something is not done about it, history will keep repeating itself.

Needless to mention the commitment that the filmmaker and film director like BlacKkKlansman or 25th Hour has with the African American community to represent it in Hollywood. But in the face of racial brutality with which the 46-year-old man was killed, He decided to join the protests from his trench, creating a visual piece to raise awareness about it.

The result is a little short called 3 Brothers – Radio Raheem, Eric Garner and George Floyd, which shows scenes from Do the Right Thing, one of the most iconic films in the career of Spike lee, with the video the world has seen of Floyd’s suffocation death and another similar case, that of Eric Garner in 2014 who died in a similar situation, suffocated by the police after being accused of selling illegal cigarettes.

In the movie that the Atlanta director released in 1989, which stars himself and has special appearances by Giancarlo Esposito and Samuel L. JacksonWe see a scene that undoubtedly goes with everything we are experiencing and that curiously is one of those occasions when reality surpasses fiction.

In a moment full of tension and in the middle of a fight, Radio raheem –Interpreted by Bill Nunn– an African American man, suffocates to death by white police officer after police refuse to release him. The short film that the filmmaker premiered in the coverage that CNN made this weekend about the protests opens with an important question: “Will history stop repeating itself?”

In an interview with Don Lemon for the news channel, Spike Lee spoke about the growing protests and riots after Floyd’s death: “This is history once again, and again and again … The attack on black bodies has been here from the beginning,” said the director. He also mentioned that he does not approve of the way in which many are protesting but understands why people do what they do.

Check below for the short film that Spike Lee released to mark the deaths of George Floyd and Eric Garner. caused by elements of the United States Police: