Spike Lee Launches Short Dedicated to New York; it’s a love letter to his people, he says

▲ The American filmmaker will premiere his first feature film on Netflix on June 12. The image was captured on May 19, 2018, in Cannes. Photo Afp

Notimex and Europa Press

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 13, 2020, p. 6

Washington and Madrid. American film director Spike Lee released a short film dedicated to New York City.

In the three-and-a-half minute short, titled New York, New York, the filmmaker captured the Big Apple in the midst of a health emergency and shows images of empty spots, from the Bronx, Manhathan and the Brooklyn Bridge to Yankee Stadium, as it rings. Frank Sinatra’s iconic song.

In the final part of the short film, the protagonists are the health workers with their faces covered with face masks, and who have become heroes, who are applauded by the citizens.

It is a love letter for his people, Lee wrote on his Instagram account to present this audiovisual work, in addition to thanking Tina Sinatra, who allowed her to use her father’s classic song with the name of the short.

Spike Lee, 63, announced last week that his new movie Da 5 Blood will be released on June 12 on Netflix. It is about war veterans returning to Vietnam in search of their squad leader and with the promise of buried treasure.

Starring Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco), and Paul Walter Hauser, with whom he previously worked on his previous movie Infiltrated at the KKKlan, the film reaches the streaming service, as announced by the director. via Twitter.

Da 5 Bloods will be Spike Lee’s first feature film on the platform, although he has already worked with her on the series She’s Gotta Have It ’, an adaptation of the director’s film. His previous film, Infiltrado en el KKKlan won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay, which was the first statuette to be conquered by the filmmaker.

