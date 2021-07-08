Spike Lee denounces racism, “they keep hunting us like animals” – Tomatazos

The history of the United States has shown us time and again the difficult years that black people have lived: exploitation, discrimination, marginalization and much more; but the present time is still far from exceptional. Through a press conference (via Variety), Spike Lee talks about the racism in which African Americans live, and assures that they are still being hunted like animals.

Do not miss: REVIEW | The Forever Purge: An Essay on Racism

Spike lee is known for having directed movies like 5 Bloods – 100%, The KKKlan Infiltrator – 85%, The Perfect Plan – 86%, The Original Kings of Comedy – 86% and 4 Little Girls – 100%. Lee’s stories are generally starred by African-American actors and each project encapsulates the effort and struggle of black lives to be noticed and heard after years of living on the fringes. Spike lee He is an Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy winner, and has been nominated countless times during awards season.

During his recent press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, Spike lee talks about some of his films screened at the event years ago, for example, Do The Right Thing 1989. Chaz ebert, widow of Roger Ebert, the world-renowned film critic, declared that her husband was scandalized in his time after the aforementioned Lee film did not win any award. That film includes the death of an African-American character at the hands of the police, a situation that already occurred in 2020 with the murder of George floyd; about, Spike stated:

We invite you to read: Rocky, Flash Gordon and The Lord of the Rings lose their family classification for having violence and racist stereotypes

One would think and hope that thirty-odd years later, blacks had stopped being hunted like animals.

The number of African-American stories on the big and small screen has increased, as has their impact globally. The great Hollywood studios have opened the doors to different storytellers, to women and men who belong to minorities and who are excited to tell their experiences and those of their ancestors. Without a doubt, fiction is a powerful tool to make us dream but also to comment on some uncomfortable truths that continue to permeate the 21st century. Spike lee He did not miss the opportunity to speak about racism at the Cannes Film Festival and the press received his words with ovations. The death of George floyd it is still present in the collective memory of the African American people, who are still marked by their skin color. The fighting continues.

In the Hollywood narratives of the 21st century we find that everything related to discrimination against any person has been eliminated, and that the presence of stories about sexual diversity, about women, African Americans, Latinos, Muslims and Asian Americans have gained ground in USA. The productions must be inclusive, they must contain characters that provoke in the viewer a sense of representation, of belonging. But we also have works that summon the worst of the human being to send messages of reflection and justice, of awareness about the evils of the world and of men.

Spike lee he’s standing out at Cannes as the first black chairman of the jury and he’s carrying the load with grace and charisma. His most recent film was 5 Bloods, on Netflix, and presents the story of four African American veterans who return to Vietnam in search of the remains of the leader of their squad who died in combat, and the promise of a hidden treasure. They face natural and human obstacles, and witness the ravages caused by the immorality of the Vietnam War, especially for black soldiers. During its early days on Netflix, it topped the global spot and was met with rave reviews.

You may also be interested in: La Casa de las Flores: Cecilia Suárez is accused of racism by Internet users and responds