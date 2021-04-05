Spieth wins the Texas Open and takes a tournament four years later

The American Jordan sppieth champion of the tournament was proclaimed this Sunday Valero Texas Open by completing the fourth round with a record of 66 strokes (-6) and accumulating 270 (-18), two less than his compatriot Charley hoffman, which came in second place (272, -16).

With victory, Spieth, who had not won a PGA Tour title since 2017, is filled with confidence to face the Augusta Masters, this week. Spieth was reminiscent of old times when when he reached the fourth round the win was assured, in fact that’s what happened from the Vivint Houston Open 2015 to the Northern Trust 2017.

The outstanding product from the University of Texas (Austin) held the lead after 54 holes a dozen times, winning nine times and finishing the other three as runners-up. But then the 11-time PGA Tour champion fell into a depression that no one could foresee, especially for someone so young and seemingly at the beginning of a long period of dominance.

A 2017 season that saw him win three times, including the Open Championship, at Royal Birkdale, seemed to be gone for the new 2021 season. Even as Spieth was back in shape in recent weeks, holding the 54-hole lead. three times since February, he was still missing a piece that was once his calling card and it was none other than knowing how to close tournaments.

This Sunday at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Field, things looked a lot like 2017 again. Spieth resisted Hoffman’s attackA former tournament champion, he kept his cool and made big shots down the stretch, capturing his first title in 1,351 days, and in his home state no less.

The new champion finished the tour with seven birdies, including the one who made the par 4 of the 17th hole that ensured the victory, and committed a bogey. The victory put Spieth in an interesting position heading into the next Masters, as his other three major triumphs, at the Masters (2015), US Open (2015) and Open Championship (2017) have followed similar patterns of good performances in previous tournaments.

Spieth will now attempt to become the third player since 1960 to win at Augusta after winning the week before the Masters.. Sandy Lyle did it in 1988 after winning the Greensboro and Phil Mickelson did the same after capturing the BellSouth Classic. The 44-year-old Hoffman matched Spieth’s 33 up front and then birdied numbers 13 and 14 to keep up the pressure.

He also got his best shot on the 16th hole with a putt of just over six meters that would be his sixth and last birdie, which put him within reach of winning the tournament again just one impact behind Spieth, who responded with the same coin on 17.

But the final stretch in the field designed by Greg norman It was Spieth’s strong suit all week. He came in at 10-under-par on holes 12-18 on Sunday and didn’t waver.

English Matt wallace (274, -14), who held the lead with Spieth heading into Sunday, never threatened third. The American Lucas glover He took advantage of a great day (66, -6) to get closer to the top, but in the end he had to settle for fourth place (276, -12).

The Indian Anirban Lahiri (278, -10) was fifth and Americans Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedekery and Chris Kirk, all of them with 279 (-9), shared the sixth place.

The Colombian Sebastian Muñoz finished ninth with a cumulative 280 (-8), since he shared with the Americans Patton Kizzire and Cameron Tringale, which was leading in the second round. Rafael Cabrera, who achieved his best round of the tournament with 68 strokes (-4), accumulated 287 (-1) to be twenty-fourth.

1. Jordan Spieth (United States) 270 (67-70-67-66)

2. Charley Hoffman (United States) 272 (75-66-65-66)

3. Matt Wallace (England) 274 (69-68-67-70)

4. Lucas Glover (United States) 276 (73-67-70-66)

5. Anirban Lahiri (India) 278 (71-69-69-69)

6. Brandt Snedeker (United States) 279 (72-67-72-68)

6. Chris Kirk (United States) 279 (72-72-67-68)

6. Gary Woodland (United States) 279 (71-72-67-69)

9. Patton Kizzire (United States) 280 (71-74-70-65)

9. Sebastián Muñoz (Colombia) 280 (68-74-69-69)

9. Cameron Tringale (United States) 280 (66-69-73-72)

…

44. Rafa Cabrera (Spain) 287 (70-71-78-68)