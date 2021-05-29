Spieth is left alone as leader and Sergio García falls to third place

05/29/2021 at 6:23 AM CEST

EFE / Fort Worth

The American Jordan sppieth maintained his inspiration in his homeland and delivered a signed 66-hit (-4) scorecard upon completing the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge tournament, of the PGA Tour, in which he remained at the head of the lead, now alone, with a cumulative 129 impacts (-11), one more than his compatriot Jason Kokrak (130, -10), while the Spanish Sergio garcia, who began the day as a leader along with Spieth, and the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, share with the American Pattori Kizzire the third place at two to three strokes (132).

Spieth, 27, a native of Dallas, was perfect completing the course with four birdies and the rest were all even. Kokrak had a day full of contrasts when he started it with an eagle, he made another four birdies, but he committed two bogeys to deliver a signed card of 65 strokes (-5), the same as Muñoz, who made eight birdies, but committed a double bogey, on par 4 of hole 15 and another bogey on par 4 of hole 7.

Garcia was not inspired by the first round, but the 41-year-old veteran Spanish golfer delivered a signed 69-stroke scorecard (-1) that kept him among the favorites for the title.

The American golfer Daniel Berger, who defends the champion title, finished with 68 strokes (-2) and a cumulative 136 impacts (-4) that placed him in sixteenth place and all the options open to revalidate it.

The day was also complete for all the Latin American golfers and the Spanish Rafael Cabrera who participated in the tournament and who managed to overcome the cut (+1) to reach the weekend’s competition, in which American veteran Phil Mickelson will not be present. , winner last Sunday of the biggest tournament, PGA Championship, where he made history by being the oldest player, 50 years, to achieve it.

But yes, the Argentine Emiliano Grillo and the Chilean Joaquín Niemann, who delivered two signed cards of 68 (-2) and 69 (-1) strokes, respectively, to accumulate 138 (-2) and share with other 10 players the thirtieth position of the provisional classification. The Mexican Carlos Ortiz and Cabrera, who ascended 45 places accumulated 139 (-1) and placed in 42 along with five other players. The Colombian Camilo Villegas (140, even), the Mexican Abraham Ancer and the Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas also made the cut by accumulating 141 (+1) and being among the 63 players who will compete for the title throughout the weekend in the Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth (Texas).