Spieth is leader in the Charles Schwab Challenge with Sergio García third

The American Jordan sppieth He kept his inspiration in his homeland and delivered a signed 66-stroke card (-4) upon completing the second round of the tournament Charles Schwab Challenge, of the PGA Tour, in which he remained at the forefront of the lead, now alone, with a cumulative 129 impacts (-11), one more than his compatriot Jason kokrak (130, -10).

Meanwhile, the Spanish Sergio garcia, who started the day as a leader with Spieth, and the Colombian Sebastian Muñoz, share with the American Pattori kizzire the third place to two to three strokes (132).

SpiethThe 27-year-old Dallas native was perfect completing the round with four birdies and the rest were all even.

Kokrak He had a day full of contrasts when he started it with an eagle, he made another four birdies, but made two bogeys to deliver a signed card of 65 strokes (-5).

The same ones that he had Muñoz, who made eight birdies, but committed a double bogey, on par 4 of the 15th hole and another bogey on the par 4 of the seven.

Garcia He did not have the inspiration of the first round, but the 41-year-old veteran Spanish golfer delivered a signed card of 69 strokes (-1) that kept him among the favorites for the title.

The American Golfer Daniel berger, who defends the champion title, finished with 68 hits (-2) and a cumulative 136 hits (-4) that placed him in sixteenth place and all the options open to revalidate him.

The day was also complete for all Latin American and Spanish golfers Rafael Cabrera who participate in the tournament and who managed to overcome the cut (+1) to reach the weekend’s competition.

In which the American veteran will not be Phil Mickelson, winner last Sunday of the largest tournament, the PGA Championship, where he made history by being the oldest player, 50 years, to achieve it.

1. Jordan Spieth (United States) 129 (63-66)

2. Jason Kokrak (United States) 130 (65-65)

3. Sebastián Muñoz (Colombia) 132 (67-65)

3. Sergio García (Spain) 132 (63-69)

3. Patton Kizzire (United States) 132 (67-65)

6. Maverick McNealy (United States) 133 (70-63)

6. Charley Hoffman (United States) 133 (71-62)

6. Adam Hadwin (Canada) 133 (66-67)

6. Erik Compton (United States) 133 (65-68)

10. Kramer Hickok (United States) 134 (66-68)

…

42. Rafa Cabrera (Spain) 139 (73-66)