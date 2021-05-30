Spieth continues as leader with García third in the Colonial

The Texan Jordan sppieth still inspired by his game and with a signed card of 66 strokes at the end of the game third round of the tournament Charles Schwab Challenge, of the PGA Tour, remained at the top of the classification with a cumulative of 195 (-15), one less than his compatriot Jason kokrak (140, -14).

The Spanish Sergio garcia he remained in third place, but alone, with accumulated 200 hits (-10) after having had a record of 68 hits (-2) at the end of the day.

While the Colombian Sebastian Muñoz dropped to fourth place with a record of 70 (par) and reached 202 strokes (-8), tied with the English Ian Poulter, who delivered a signed card of 64 (-6), the best of the day, which allowed him to regain 26 positions.

Americans Erik Compton, a two-time heart transplant recipient, was tied for sixth place with 203 (-7) alongside Brendon Todd and Patton Kizzire.

After making his last drive Saturday in the thick grass on a slope to the right of 18th Street, Spieth bounced back to within ten feet of approach before rolling on the birdie putt that gave him the solo advantage again over Kokrak at the Colonial Country Club.

The local favorite Spieth had his second consecutive round of 66 (-4) arrives at the decisive day on Sunday with all the options of being able to take the title of the tournament that he already won in 2016 and has been runner-up two other times.

Before Spieth closed the course with a birdie, Kokrak had tied him for the standings with a streak of four birdies over six holes to end the day with a pair.

The resurgent Spieth He has a 54-hole lead for a fourth time with the best game on the PGA Tour this season, all in a span of 11 tournaments. That stretch includes his victory at the Valero Texas Open, the first time he had won a tournament since the 2017 British Open.

Garcia, who was 21 when he scored the first of his 11 PGA Tour victories at Colonial 20 years ago, was only in third place after hitting three birdies and one bogey.

Muñoz, without having his best day, managed the route to finish with two birdies and two bogeys that keep him in the fight.

The rest of the Latin American players, led by the Argentine Emiliano Grillo, who registered 68 strokes (-2) for an accumulated 206 (-4) and twenty-fourth classified, were left without any option to fight on Sunday for the title.

The Mexican Abraham Ancer he finished with 67 (-3) to 208 (-2) and thirty-fourth in the classification; his compatriot Carlos Ortiz, the Chilean Joaquin Niemann and spanish Rafael Cabrera they shared the 52nd position with six other players after accumulating 210 strokes (even).

The Venezuelan Jhonattan vegas and the colombian Camilo Villegas they ended up occupying the last two places in the ranking (74 and 75) after reaching 215 (+5) and 216 (+6), respectively.

1. Jordan Spieth (United States) 195 (63-66-66)

2. Jason Kokrak (United States) 196 (65-65-66)

3. Sergio García (Spain) 200 (63-69-68)

4. Ian Poulter (England) 202 (68-70-64)

4. Sebastián Muñoz (Colombia) 202 (67-65-70)

6. Brendon Todd (United States) 203 (72-64-67)

6. Erik Compton (United States) 203 (65-68-70)

6. Patton Kizzire (United States) 203 (67-65-71)

…

52. Rafa Cabrera (Spain) 210 (73-66-71)