Spieth and Wallace share Texas lead after third round

The American Jordan sppieth and English Matt wallace share the lead as they enter the final round of the Valero Texas Open, PGA Tour tournament, after completing the third round with a cumulative 204 strokes (-12), two ahead of the third placed, Charley hoffman (206).

Spieth recorded a 67 (-5), the same result as Wallace, and both also made birdies on the last two holes of the course.

Winless since his 2017 British Open title, Spieth has been knocking on the door for the past two months. He led into the final round at Pebble Beach. He shared the lead with 18 to go at Phoenix and led the Arnold Palmer Invitational with 11 holes to play.

Hoffman, who won the tournament in 2016, in addition to being runner-up here in 2019 and 2011, and finishing third in 2013, is looking to maintain the streak of great results after completing the third round with a record of 65 strokes (-7).

Three consecutive bogeys at the beginning of the last nine holes sent the leader of the second round, the American Cameron tringale, at 73 strokes (+1) and fourth place with 208 (-8).

The Indian Anirban Lahiri He completed the day with a record of 69 strokes (-3) and accumulated 209 (-7) to stay with fifth place.

The American Tom hoge finished with five birdies and climbed 26 places in the leaderboard with 66 (-6) in the third round and is in a group of four players with 210 (-6), which includes his compatriots Lucas glover (70), Gary Woodland (67) and Matt Kuchar (70).

The start of the game was delayed 2 1/2 hours by rain, which fell on the Oaks Course area of ​​TPC San Antonio.

Rickie fowler, seeking his 11th consecutive Masters appearance next week, has to win to get in, but his 69 (-3) on Saturday has left him 21st (213, -3) and 9 shots off the lead.

While the Colombians Camilo Villegas and Sebastián Muñoz They had a good day that allowed them to finish in tenth place after accumulating 211 hits (-5) that gives them the option to fight this Sunday for the title.

The reverse of the coin was lived by the Spanish Rafa Cabrera, who dropped 53 places in the classification, to 67, after delivering a card of 78 strokes (+6) and accumulating 219 (+3). Cabrera shares the position with seven other golfers.

Rafa started the day in the top 15 of the standings, after playing two solid rounds Thursday and Friday, and hoping that the Valero Texas Open would be the tournament in which, at last, he would find his game again. But an absolutely terrible Saturday with the irons has completely dislodged him from the fight for the first places, confirming the lack of consistency that he has suffered for months on the PGA Tour.

The canary, who has not made a cut in a regular tournament on the tour since November, has barely been able to make birdie options throughout his round and his only hole below par was the 12th, in which he holed an eagle since the street. Round of 78 strokes, six above par for the field, the worst result of the day in the tournament, which will force the Canary to complete a good Sunday if he does not want to leave San Antonio without climbing a single place in the FedEx Cup.

1. Matt Wallace (England) 204 (69-68-67)

1. Jordan Spieth (United States) 204 (67-70-67)

3. Charley Hoffman (United States) 206 (75-66-65)

4. Cameron Tringale (United States) 208 (66-69-73)

5. Anirban Lahiri (India) 209 (71-69-69)

6. Tom Hoge (United States) 210 (68-76-66)

6. Gary Woodland (United States) 210 (71-72-67)

6. Lucas Glover (United States) 210 (73-67-70)

6. Matt Kuchar (United States) 210 (70-70-70)

…

67. Rafa Cabrera (Spain) 219 (70-71-78)