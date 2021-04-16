Spies against scientists on the origin of covid-19

Pathways of spread of covid-19 0:42

(CNN) – There is still controversy about the origin of covid-19.

The science: Scientists agree on the idea that COVID-19 probably spread to people through one or more animals.

That was the conclusion of a preliminary study by the World Health Organization on the origins of the virus published in March. In it, four possible theories of origin are exposed and it is argued that the most probable is some form of transmission from animal to human and that the virus is of natural origin.

Many questions remain, but introduction of the virus from a laboratory was “an extremely unlikely route,” according to the report. This is not a definitive proof, but it certainly calls into question the theory that the virus was the result of some kind of Chinese research gone wrong.

The intelligence: spies are not so sure.

“It is totally correct to say that the intelligence community does not know exactly where, when or how the covid-19 virus was initially transmitted,” US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, after exposing theories that either the virus was somehow transmitted from bats to humans, or it is also plausible, he argued, that researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology failed an experiment.

The laboratory theory

Rubio’s question followed a statement by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the final days of the Trump administration that there was evidence that researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology had fallen ill in the fall. of 2019 with symptoms similar to those of covid and that the Wuhan laboratory, where the coronavirus had been studied in bats, had a history of military research.

Responding to Rubio, Haines did not refer to one theory as more likely than another, but said that intelligence agencies have “rallied around two alternative theories”: These scenarios are and arise naturally from human contact with infected animals or was a laboratory accident ”.

Don’t trust China

CIA Director William Burns wanted to add that China might be hiding something.

“One thing that is clear to us and to our analysts is that China’s leaders have not been fully forthcoming or fully transparent.” But they are trying to get to the bottom of the matter.

The director of the National Security Agency and Chief of the US Cyber ​​Command, Gen. Paul Nakasone, noted that US cyber agencies are collaborating in the effort and continue to collect and analyze information on the origin of the virus. But he insisted that intelligence agencies are working with partners from “interagency and academia,” which presumably means scientists and experts.

About the WHO study

The official stance of the US government has never coincided with the WHO study, which was conducted by 17 experts from China who worked with 17 international experts under the observation of a UN panel. The United States joined several other developed countries in raising concerns about the WHO-convened study and advocating for a more open system to study future outbreaks.

There are some scientists who believe in the laboratory theory. Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who ran the center during the first year of the outbreak as a member of the Trump administration, told CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta in March , that his personal opinion, which he admitted is not shared by all, is that the virus originated in a laboratory.

Covid-19 comic theory

Scientists who study viruses in practice are highly skeptical of this view.

“That’s how it would be in a movie or some kind of thriller or comic,” Tulane’s Robert Garry told CNN’s Maggie Fox after Redfield shared his opinion. Garry helped write a study published in March 2020 showing that the virus arose naturally.

“Science will eventually find out,” said Redfield.

That’s how it is. It will not be the United States intelligence agencies that determine the origin of the virus. But there is definitely a feeling in the US intelligence community that China is not trying to get to the bottom of the matter.

Will we ever know the truth? “In China there is no interest in knowing the truth, so it is difficult to spy on them and find out what it is,” a source familiar with intelligence told CNN’s Zachary Cohen and Alex Marquardt in March, adding that there is evidence that the market Wet Wuhan may not have been the place where the virus was first transmitted.

Chinese officials have reported misleadingly on the matter. A diplomat, in March 2020, accused the US government of having somehow sent the virus to Wuhan.

Publicly, the Biden administration, like the Trump administration that preceded it, has criticized China for not being more open about the virus when it was first spreading in 2019 and 2020.

We will finally know the truth

NBC’s Chuck Todd asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken if he could guarantee that we will finally understand how the virus originated.

“I think we have to do it, because we need to do it precisely to fully understand what happened to have the best possible chance of preventing it from happening again,” Blinken said.

Freedom from public health

See the video below. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan was willing to discuss Covid restrictions with Dr. Anthony Fauci, arguing that Americans have endured an abrogation of their freedom and rights.

Unusually, Fauci seemed a bit annoyed.

“We are not talking about freedoms. We are talking about a pandemic that has claimed the lives of 560,000 Americans, “said Fauci.

Jordan interrupted him to say that he understands that, but that it is also “quite serious that businesses are closed, that people cannot go to church, that they cannot meet in their own home with their friends, with their family, that they cannot go to the funeral of a loved one, who cannot address his government, who cannot ask his representative to repair his grievances. I also understand that the First Amendment is very important and a year has passed… I want to know when Americans will regain those First Amendment freedoms. “

From there, things evolved. Jordan wanted a specific number of vaccines to ensure the end of the restrictions. Fauci didn’t offer exactly one, but said that as vaccinations increase, infections will decrease.

