Spielberg’s children, what happened to their little stars?

Hook (Captain Hook) (1991)

Everyone, Robin williams included.

If in ‘ET the alien‘We discovered that over the years the superpowers of childhood are lost, here they tell us that, with a little effort, you can recover them as an adult. The children of Peter Banning and the lost children are in full effervescence of their qualities, but poor Rufio lives a moment similar to that of Elliott’s older brother, on the razor’s edge between one world and another. So when Banning manages to transform into Pan, it is the one with the crests who really discovers that he does not have to forget all the good things with age. Too bad a couple of scenes later won’t do him much good.