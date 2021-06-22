Spielberg signs deal with Netflix to produce movies

. videos

Venezuelan doctors denounce that there is an “anarchy” in the vaccination plan

Caracas, Jun 21 (.) .- The director of the NGO Doctors United of Venezuela (MUV), Jorge Lorenzo, denounced this Monday that there is an “anarchy” in the programming of vaccination against covid-19 in the Caribbean country. “When you do not plan, do not organize or do not ask for the participation of all those who can help you, you make the mistake of the great bad planning and the anarchy that we are observing,” Lorenzo said at a press conference with other representatives of health workers. In his opinion, “the big problem” observed in the mass vaccination centers “is clearly” a lack of organization. The Venezuelan government began a massive vaccination plan against covid-19 at the end of May and installed different vaccination points throughout the country to start immunizing the population. The vaccination centers are with long lines in which people can wait for more than ten hours, according to some of the assistants and . was able to verify. So far, Venezuela has received 3.23 million vaccines, among the Russian Sputnik V from and the Chinese VeroCell, from Sinopharm laboratories, against the disease caused by the new coronavirus. However, in Lorenzo’s opinion, it is not possible to speak of a national vaccination plan underway, but rather “a national activity”, since there has not been an agreement between all the people who “are part of what should be the action of bringing the vaccine to all citizens “. “That would mean an agreement where there is no distinction of race, gender or political partiality,” said the doctor, specializing in public health, who considers that these requirements are not met. He also claimed that, to start a vaccination plan, it is necessary to “be sure of the provision of vaccines”, something that he considers is not happening. Finally, Lorenzo argued that, due to the lack of organization at the vaccination points, “the safest thing is that we will have very high infections”, since “there is no social distancing” and protective equipment is not used properly. “SLAVES OF THE XXI CENTURY” For her part, the president of the Caracas College of Nurses, Ana Rosario Contreras, denounced that, at this moment, they are “a kind of slaves of the XXI century”, since their salaries are low and do not reach to cover basic needs. That, he explained, has led them to “look for ways out in other occupations” to get around “the salary that the failed state”, which considers Venezuela to be today, “has denied them.” In addition, he assured that they see “patients die because there is no oxygen” in hospitals, which makes it “a tragedy to get sick in Venezuela today.” Faced with this situation, Contreras claimed that “it is an emergency” to organize a vaccination plan with the experts. “We have to sit at a table, we must find a solution to the tragedy that is besetting the Venezuelan people,” he stressed. For her part, the president of the Single National Union of Public, Professional, Technical and Administrative Employees of the Ministry of Health (Sunepsas), Zenaida Figuera, joined the complaints of working conditions in the sector. According to him, the Government has approved a transportation voucher for them for 23 million bolívares per month (about 7.3 dollars), while those who, as in his case, live in Guatire, a populous dormitory city in Caracas, spend about 63 million bolivars (about $ 20) to go to his job. In addition, a “food voucher” was also approved for 23 million bolivars per month, which, in his opinion, “means absolutely nothing because the basic basket is referenced in dollars.” (c) . Agency