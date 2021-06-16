Spidey and His Amazing Friends premieres August 6 on Disney Channel and Disney Junior

Although it seemed that a preview of Disney + Spain content for this summer placed the premiere of the animated series “Spidey And His Amazing Friends” / “Spidey and his superequipo” by July 16, a statement from Disney United States would correct that information.

The other day there were official images of this animated series in which Spider-Man will face some of Marvel’s greatest enemies, and now his premiere on Disney Channel and Disney Junior at 9 AM EST on Friday, August 6.

This is the official description that has been given of the series:

It will premiere on FRIDAY, AUGUST 6. August 6, simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (9:00 am EDT / PDT), Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends is Marvel’s first complete series to be released.preschool age. The series follows Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales and their adventures as the young heroes team up with the Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat enemies like Rhino, Doc Ock and the Green Goblin and learn that teamwork it’s the best way to save the day. The series’ voice cast includes Benjamin Valic (Sonic the Hedgehog) as Peter Parker, Lily Sanfelippo (Disney Junior’s The Chicken Squad) as Gwen Stacy, and Jakari Fraser (Ben Is Back) as Miles Morales.

As we can see, nothing is said there about a premiere on Disney +, so it would be that either there was an error in the catalog the other day of Disney + Spain or that it will be only in Spain where it will arrive through Disney +, which would also make sense.

The series also features a theme song by Patrick Stump from Fall Out Boy, which we heard a preview of the other day.