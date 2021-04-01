SpiderWoman Bad blood. The incontinence of family ties

Marvel releases the seventh volume of the adventures of Jessica Drew / Spiderwoman, separating it from the scripts of Dennis “Hopeless” Hallum and leaving it in the hands of Karla Pacheco. Panini Comics groups together the first five issues of this stage in this softcover volume.

Jessica Drew / Spiderwoman was a product, back in the ’70s, of a brand protection policy. Spiderwoman was created so that a name of the Spiderman franchise would not fall into the ownership of hands other than those of Marvel. But Jessica did not become a mere cliché or a simple resource, she soon took on her own entity and a baggage that she will always have at her disposal. Well, not only does the title of superpowered heroine adorn her resume, she can also boast of being a private detective or secret agent, not just anybody but a double agent for Hydra and SHIELD at the same time. And despite all that busy life, in more recent events she has had time to be a mother and worry about paying the bills.

In the entertaining volume we have in our hands, we will be able to witness a return to the origins of the character to delve into issues derived from obtaining his powers and talk in greater detail about the family. All this in conjunction with a new job as the bodyguard of Rebecca, daughter of Michael Marchand, owner of a drug store and disgustingly millionaire. Thus begins a plot that will discover well-kept secrets while Ms. Drew adds to her personal development the attention of Octavia Vermis, daughter of Otto, a character linked to Hydra already in the first steps of Spiderwoman in the world of comics.

From New York to the mountain of Wundagore, a place almost of worship if you have been in love with the Marvel Universe for a long time, Karla Pacheco, an American and without known family ties to our native Carlos, travels a frantic path full of exciting fights and surprising plot twists. The screenwriter, who barely has the baggage of her collaboration in Fearless, Secret Empire A Brave New World or Spiderman 2099 Alpha, in addition to an Annual of The Punisher, shows that she knows how to entertain the audience with the necessary action while continuing to equip Jessica with new lore that will enrich your personal history. And to complement the whole, he has surrounded himself with the right illustrators.

The main cartoonist of the series hardly needs an introduction, since the Barcelona-born Pere Pérez has already been working for the North American market for more than a decade, both for DC Comics and Marvel, passing through other publishers such as Valiant. His numbers for The X-Men, the Rogue and Gambit miniseries (Ring of Fire) or his most recent numbers in Jane Foster Valkyrie stand out. Pere is a great connoisseur of martial arts, as well as one of the referential exponents of the Escola Joso, the Comic and Visual Arts Center. Combining both passions makes her cartoon choreographies not only enjoyable and fluid, but intoxicating. Expressive, plastic and punctilious in his postures, he does not forget to reflect the effort. Real move that suits Spiderwoman perfectly.

We also have two accessories that served as additions to the first and fifth deliveries in the USA, with pencils by the spectacular and voluptuous Paulo Siqueira and the ultra-realistic Mattia de Iulis. The pages of both, with scripts by Karla, expand and focus the current situation that surrounds Jessica Drew, both personally and because of her participation in the Assault Force group with characters such as James Buchanan Barnes, Daimon Hellstrom, Billy Kaplan or Monica Rambeau, so topical for her participation in the new series with Marvel characters that we have recently been able to see through the Disney + platform.

This Spiderwoman makes clear the richness of her legacy to continue developing in new stories that are always fun. An ideal and carefree comic to forget your worries. A reading that occupies one of those afternoons or nights in which to abandon oneself to a fictional universe without limiting itself to entertainment, expanding what we knew about Jessica until now, in case some only remember that Spiderwoman took Carol Danvers out of the cold waters of the San Francisco Bay when the rogue villain took away her Ms. Marvel powers.

Spiderwoman 1. Bad blood

Url: Panini comics

Author : Pere Pérez, Karla Pacheco

ISBN: 9788413348346

Number of pages : 136

Description : The return of Spider Woman, with a collection written and drawn to surprise you. The scriptwriter Karla Pacheco and the Spanish cartoonist Pere Pérez approach the figure of Jessica Drew from a different perspective: a new suit, a new challenge, a lot of adrenaline and the goal of redirecting her life. Will it succeed? Make sure you are there to find out!

