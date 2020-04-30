Spiderman 3 will have a Charlie Cox appearance as Daredevil | Instagram

Twitter he was impressed after the actor was questioned Charlie Cox about the participation of Daredevil in the Spiderman movie starring Tom Holland and that he ignored this appearance so it is most likely with another actor.

Charlie Cox plays Daredevil in the series Netflix And fans are delighted with his performance, however, he confirmed that Marvel has not contacted him to participate in the new film.

Twitter users have shared their sadness, surprise and disappointment knowing that Cox will not be acting alongside Holland.

Charlie Cox has revealed that if the rumors about Daredevil’s appearance in ‘Spider-Man 3’ are true, it will not be with him as Daredevil, it would be with another actor, since he is not involved with that project. He added that he would be delighted to return as Daredevil. pic.twitter.com/3NlH2GO9Oj – ⎊۞ The Marvel Attic ✵⍟ (@BuhardiMarvel)

April 29, 2020

“Charlie Cox has just confirmed that he was not considered to continue the role of Daredevil in the 3rd installment of Spiderman, this is how Marvel lets go of one of the best performances of a superhero,” @Jude_urie commented on Twitter.

For his part, the handsome actor also shared his opinion on the matter, It’s a shame not being able to see the actor on the big screen and collaborating with the company that made his character known through the comics.

“As a fan of Marvel movies, I have loved the little things that appear here and there, but since we were on Netflix, we couldn’t do so much for legal reasons, I don’t know why. But I love the idea that Jessica and Matt come in the background or Matt is a Peter Parker consulting attorney. That would be great, “Charlie Cox.

Whether or not it appears in the new movie Charlie’s fans will continue to watch the enchanted series of life, hopefully this project have them take it into account later and have a chance to excel in the Marvel Universe if not today than it is in the near future.

