Spider-Woman: Olivia Wilde’s movie could focus on Jessica Drew

Last year it was announced that Olivia Wilde is directing a mysterious film for Sony based on some heroine from her part of the Marvel universe. The reality is that there is no official confirmation on what character it could be, but everyone assumed that it was Spider-Woman. This idea seemed to be confirmed by the director herself when she posted a spider in response to that ad:

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

🕷 https://t.co/hkchsQsaaX – olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 19, 2020

The reality is that the spider could refer to Spider-Gwen or in one of those to Silk, although this seems unlikely because the studio is already developing a television series focused on this character. The point is, we don’t know who it could be. Even if it were Spider-Woman, we must remember that there have been three characters who have used that name, four if we count the supervillain Charlotte Witter.

Then a rumor emerged that the movie was going to focus on an entirely new character who was going to take the name Spider-Woman. That would have been quite a risky and interesting move, but it must be reiterated that it was something that was not confirmed at all. Sony has not said anything about this project beyond the name of the director and that he will co-write it with his collaborator Katie Silberman.

Keep reading: Rumor: The main villain of Kraven’s movie is going to be Chameleon

Speaking of rumors, The Illuminerdi (via Comic Book Movie) has updated the situation a bit using their sources, which are most likely wishful thinking. They have ensured that the film will focus on Jessica Drew and that it will be faithful to its origin in the comics; that is to say, it obtains them when they try to cure it of a poisoning by prolonged exposure to uranium by injecting it with a serum made from irradiated spider blood. What is suspected is that they are going to remove HYDRA from the matter because the movie is not going to be part of the MCU and they cannot use that malevolent organization.

Something else they said is that the studio is apparently looking for an actress who is between 25 and 30 years old. The important thing about this is that it implies that it will not be that long before production begins if they are already looking for someone for the role. Due to their age, they may be planning in the future to adapt the narrative arc about their pregnancy.

It’s not really that surprising information because it fits what most fans think is going to happen with this project. It would really make sense that if it’s a movie about Spider-Woman, they’d cast Jessica Drew. She is the first and most famous person to have used that secret identity. It would be much weirder if they cast Julia Carpenter or, as the other rumor said, they opted to use a completely new character.

That said, it must be remembered that this is information that is not official. It is possible, but not for it true. Nor do we even know, as already said, that the film is going to focus on Spider-Woman. You have to wait for an official announcement about it. It is a matter of being patient.

On the other hand, where we do know that Jessica Drew is going to leave is in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 and Issa Rae is going to give him a voice. In the case of that project, we don’t have much information about it either. We don’t even know what part of the multiverse that Jessica Drew is going to come from or if her ethnicity is going to be the same as her African-descendant voice actress, which is most likely. What yes, and it is good to know, is that the actress said that it is a dream come true to participate in the film.

Don’t Miss: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Has Willem Dafoe confirmed his participation?