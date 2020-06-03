Much is said about the great fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. However, a certain UFC character thinks there is another fight that is bigger.

That fight would involve Conor McGregor. Of course, we mean Anderson Silva’s call to fight the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. This despite the fact that the former middleweight king is clearly out of his prime.

Daniel Cormier expressed his desire to see McGregor fight “The Spider” as reported by the website BJPenn.com

“If there is no one else for Conor to fight, yes, I would see him. I would absolutely see it. If all the others are paired, why not? Here’s the deal, everyone wants to have a problem with everything. First, Conor vs. Khabib, (McGregor) doesn’t deserve that title fight, (Khabib) needs to fight Justin [Gaethje]. He wants to go to 170, oh, he doesn’t deserve a title fight against Usman. We don’t want to see him fight Masvidal because it’s a bad showdown and Masvidal needs to fight Usman. Well then, Diaz? Oh no, we are not interested in Diaz’s fight. Let him fight with Anderson Silva ”

“If everyone has a problem with everything and you don’t want it in a meaningful fight, you don’t think he has done enough to win a title fight again, let him fight Anderson Silva. Okay, I’ll see it 100 percent. It’s funky, of course, because Anderson has been so great for so long. But, hey, if that’s where I would have to go to get a great fight, and it would be a great fight. ”

“It’s a bigger fight than Ngannou vs. Jones. Not because of how competitive, or it doesn’t seem competitive on paper, but when you put that name, Anderson Silva vs. Conor McGregor, that fight is going to sell more pay-per-views than Ngannou vs. Jones. ”

Although many fans they doubted they liked the idea of ​​Conor McGregor vs. Anderson SilvaDaniel Cormier believes it is one of the biggest fights the UFC could do right now. He also believes that it’s a bigger fight than Francis Ngannou could have been vs. Jon Jones.