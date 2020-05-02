Spider-Man and Mary Jane wanted to enjoy their second honeymoon in Scotland. But the romance soon turned into a very dangerous ghost story!

Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson they finally married in 1987, 21 years after meeting in Amazing Spider-Man # 42. They barely had any time to be “happily ever after.” Her marriage was fraught with difficulties: Problems with MJ’s modeling career, the infamous Clone Saga, and various Machiavellian plans, courtesy of Norman Osborn.

Even her second honeymoon didn’t exactly go smoothly, as demonstrated in The Amazing Spider-Man: Spirits of the Earth by writer and artist Charles Vess. One of Mary Jane’s relatives, Mrs. MacLeod, had recently passed away, she had no close relatives, and as a result left MJ a property in Scotland. The Parkers traveled there to solve some legal problems, and soon discovered that they had gotten into more trouble. Nearby Duncraig Castle had recently caught fire, with locals reporting that various ghosts stalked the area. It wasn’t long before Spider-Man came across the wraiths.

The story is a mix of fantasy and science fiction.

Spider-Man finally learned that this was all a sinister plot connected to the Hellfire Club, classic X-Men villains. It turned out that an ambitious local had discovered a powerful crystal buried underground, and was trying to impress the Hellfire Club by using it to wreak havoc. The ghosts were simply illusions, holograms projected by the advanced technology of the Hellfire Club. Although it was not clear how they caused physical effects, since they destroyed one of the towers of Duncraig Castle.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man and Mary Jane were assisted by a sorceress known as “Dark Mairi of the Southern Shore.” Its powers were ill-defined, but it seemed to be linked to the ancient magic of Scotland, which was now asleep. At a crucial moment, Dark Mairi used Mary Jane’s life force to cause an earthquake that saved Spider-Man’s life. Appropriately, Peter Parker only survived this surreal second honeymoon due to his wife’s willingness to give him life energy for her sake.