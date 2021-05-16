Spider-Man vs Venom movie will be a reality

Share

They are already preparing a movie where we will see the epic battle of Spider-Man vs Venom, two of the best Marvel characters.

In the cinema we could already see the fight Spider-Man vs Venom in the third installment of the saga of Sam raimi which premiered in 2007. On that occasion these characters were played by Tobey Maguire Y Topher grace respectively. The film was a tremendous box office success, grossing $ 894 million. But the fans weren’t entirely satisfied.

They have since rebooted both characters and have been expected to make the movie for a while. Spider-Man vs Venom with Tom holland Y Tom hardy. Although for now it is a bit complicated. Since the director himself Andy Serkis He has said that we will not see the Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the movie of Tom hardy. Because the symbiote has its own franchise and will premiere Venom: There will be carnage in October, while we will see Spider-Man: No Way Home in December and belongs to Marvel studios.

In the next few years things will change.

Right now in SONY the film has been set as a priority Spider-Man vs Venom, so it would not be within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, but it would be Peter parker the one that would be introduced in the saga of Venom. This is due to the great ratio of SONY with Disney, since agreements have been reached to benefit all parties.

In addition, one of the great attractions of Spider-Man: No Way Home is that they will introduce the “multiverse” so from that moment on, having jumps between different realities will not be so complicated and will not ruin the coherence Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

In the comics there are many stories of the confrontations between Spider-Man vs VenomThat is why the fans are so eager to see it again in the cinema and make it more satisfying than in 2007. While we wait for this spectacular film to be confirmed, you can see all the installments of Marvel studios on Disney plus by following this link.

