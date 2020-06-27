Streaming has dominated the entertainment industry in recent months; Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV +, Hulu, Movistar + and Disney +Among other services, they have become one of the main resources for millions of people in different regions of the planet.

Undoubtedly, gaining relevance makes it a more competitive market, each and every one of the platforms seeks to gain the attention of the viewer, so they execute various marketing actions to achieve it.

Constancy has results

From price promotions, packages, through advertising and branded content, week after week we see many attempts to generate a match with users.

Although Netflix is ​​the service with the highest penetration, its more than 182 million subscribers globally and income above 5 thousand 768 million dollars, he notes, this does not ensure you have the highest number of audience.

That is why it appeals to marketing, in fact, for the company from Los Gatos, California this is essential to maintain and grow its user base. A resource that has already become a tradition is the promotional video that releases every month in which he presents all the new content that will reach his catalog and in recent days he released everything that arrives this July.

For the start of the second semester of the year, Netflix is ​​committed to a great diversity of content, according to various sources with more than 70 new titles, which are added to its catalog highlighting the return of The Umbrella Academy, the debuts of Cursed and The Old Guard, as well as the arrival of very successful movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Moneyball, among others.

Series

Discovering Anna Frank – July 1

Pokémon: Sun and Moon Ultra Legends – July 1

Unsolved Mysteries – July 1

Teen Titans – S 5 – July 1

Las Chichas del Cable – Final T: Part 2 – July 3

Yu-Gi-Oh! – T 1 and 2 – July 8

The Protector – S4 – July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 – July 9

Zac Efron: With the Feet on the Earth – July 10

Dark Desire – July 15

La Celestina de la India – July 16

Cursed – July 17

How to Sell Drugs Online – T 2 – July 21

Good Girls – S3 – July 26

The Umbrella Academy – T2 – July 31

Vis A Vis: The Oasis – July 31

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisions –T4 – No date

Jane The Virgin – S5 – No date

The Blacklist – T7 – ​​No date

Films

Under the Sun of Ricione – July 1

Tres son Multitud – July 1

A Canine Mind – July 3

Catch That Email – July 3

The Old Guard – July 10

Fatal Encounter – July 16

Spider-Man: Homecoming – July 16

The Kisses Stand 2 – July 24

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – July 30

Extraordinary – July 31

Moneyball – No date

Pitch Perfect 3: The Last Note – Undated

Living with my Ex – No date

Minority Report: Previous Judgment – No date

Slightly Pregnant – No date

How to survive my ex? – Without date

Legends of Passion – Undated

Top Gun: Passion and Glory – Undated

Schindler’s List – Undated

Billy Elliot – Undated

