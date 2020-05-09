We continue with our list of the best superheroes of all time, now in its final stretch. Today we will talk about the friendly neighbor of New York.

4. Spider-Man

The superhero comic is almost immortal because it has a bit of myth and a bit of legend (without being either one). But permanence comes at a price. Such is the case of Spider-man.

Spidey is the favorite of all friends who read comics. Perhaps because he is the introverted boy with a great inner world, occupied by science, photography and love for that special person.

His suit, designed by Steve Ditko in 1962, it is a perfect reflection of his personality. Yes, it has huge eyes and the spider web pattern evokes fearsome arachnid elements, but these are diminished by the colors red and blue, which in Marvel semiotics are the tones of a hero. In other words, he is a nerd trying to be scary. (That is why the black suit, although it is more father, could never be something permanent, because it does not project the essence of the character).

Beyond the protagonist, the most interesting thing is your relationship with your enemies, because in this the fantastic is fused with the everyday. For example, one of the best moments of all the Spider-Man movies is in Homecoming, when he realizes that the father of the girl he likes is also his enemy Vulture (played by the great Michael Keaton).

The issue with the Spider-Man comics is not about the fight between good and evil, that’s just the convention of the superhero genre. The theme is the growth of a young man on the way to becoming an adult and that he finds challenges in the form of his teacher (The Lizard), his aunt’s boyfriend (Doctor Octopus), and even his best friend (Green Goblin), etc.

By the late 1980s, Peter Benjamin Parker had already overcome several of those obstacles and found love with Mary Jane. They married and lived happily … for a good time. Marvel decided to back down at the beginning of this century and they deleted the nuptial link. Peter was a young single again. The decision was tremendously criticized. But it has a logic that only becomes apparent after years of reading comics.

I repeat it: Spider-Man’s story is that of a young man who is searching for him. By moving away from that structure and dealing with the things of adult life, you are no longer who you are to readers. In the same way that La Llorona cannot adopt children to stop wailing on the streets.

Now, the traditional image gallery:

And, finally, this great moment in the Sam Raimi trilogy.

