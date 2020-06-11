Spider-Man’s famous code of conduct is “great power, comes great responsibility.” But if that comes with some money, the better.

Everyone knows that Spider-man he lives his life guided by the norm established in the first appearance of the character in Amazing Fantasy # 15 1962. But if we reread the first stories of Peter Parker we realized that at the beginning, all he wanted was to earn a few dollars.

In its debut, we can see how Spider-Man was bitten by the spider that gave him powers. But moments after discovering her new superhuman abilities, Parker Parker He sees a sign offering $ 100 to anyone who can survive three minutes in a wrestling ring with Crusher Hogan and decides it’s the best use of his new skills. Just like in Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man, Peter easily passes the test, drawing the attention of a television producer who promises him that he can earn a fortune and become a star with his new abilities.

Peter accepts immediately and after leaving viewers in awe of his first appearance on television. It all fills up with journalists offering money for interviews, photos, and movie deals. He says to them, “Talk to my agent, boys! I’m busy!”. The rest of Spider-Man’s origin story unfolds with the death of his uncle Ben at the hands of a criminal he could have previously arrested and ended with his now iconic quote of “great power carries great responsibility.”

Peter Parker was still looking for the money.

The character’s next appearance would be in 1963 in his first solo comic, The Amazing Spider-Man # 1. With Ben dead, he must try to help Aunt May pay the bills, even briefly considering using his powers in a life of crime to make ends meet, before quickly deciding he’s not a criminal. Still working in show business, Parker Parker is having trouble at the bank when he can’t cash his check because it’s made for Spider-Man and he doesn’t have an official ID. One might think that a super genius like Peter Parker could have foreseen that problem, but apparently not.

Finally, he comes up with a new idea to earn money. Just want to join The Fantastic Four and you will earn a steady salary with them. Spider-Man breaks into the Baxter Building and a brief fight ensues between him and the hero quartet. Once everything calms down, Spider-Man explains that it was just a display of his abilities and that he is there to join the team, demanding a huge salary. But his plan is ineffective, when it is explained to him that the team is non-profit and that any money they earn goes to research and development to thwart their villains.

He sways, discouraged, and after a showdown with The Chameleon, the story ends with Peter sobbing and wishing he had never gained his powers. Fans will know that Spider-Man will eventually take advantage of his hero status as a Daily Bugle photojournalist with a gift for exclusive photos of the New York hero.

So the first Spider-Man adventures teach readers something. For great powers can come with great responsibility, but not necessarily a great salary.