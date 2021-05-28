Spider-Man: No Way Home | Willem Dafoe as the main villain could have been confirmed

Many have been the rumors that have appeared since last year around the third Spider-Man movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and in addition to the exciting and still unconfirmed return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, there is a rumor that Willem Dafoe will be back as the Green Goblin and today that rumor is supported by Collider, a medium where it is said that he will serve as the leader of the Sinister Six.

While Garfield and Maguire’s involvement remains unofficial, what is already a fact is that Alfred Molina returns as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 – 93%; the actor revealed in an interview that he is the same character and that he will be rejuvenated with the same technology that Robert Downey Jr. was rejuvenated in Captain America: Civil War – 90% and Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel – 60%. This fact gives credibility to the rumor of Dafoe’s return, since they both belong to the same universe, that of the Spider-Man trilogy – 89% of Sam Raimi.

In the new podcast of Jeff Sneider, of Collider, it was said that Dafoe will be the Green Goblin and lead the Sinister Six, a group of villains known from the comics, which in its film version will be composed of villains from the Spider-Man trilogy – 89% and The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%. So far only Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro are confirmed, but there are rumors about the return of Thomas Haden Church as Sandman.

The Sinister Six were going to have a solo movie that would precede The Amazing Spider-Man 3, but the film was canceled and the rights of Spider-Man were shared by Sony with Marvel Studios, thanks to which the superhero made his debut in the MCU in 2016.

Now in the MCU there is a possibility that we will finally see the group of supervillains, and while the information provided by Collider does not confirm it, it gives much more credibility to the rumor that Willem dafoe will be back. Also, this coincides with an alleged Spider-Man: No Way Home plot leak that appeared on Reddit, and was shared by the same user who revealed a Falcon and the Winter Soldier cameo – 97% that no other media revealed.

In recent interviews Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield Y Emma Stone have denied rumors that Spider-Man: No Way Home is a movie about the multiverse, but maybe they are just lying to keep the secret until Marvel decides to release it officially. There is also the possibility that neither Maguire, nor Garfield nor Stone are involved, but there is already several evidence that suggests otherwise. One of the best tests was a Spanish dubbing actor who said in a video that he will dub Tobey Maguire For the film, this was the exact same thing that happened months ago when a Spanish voice actor said that Evan Peters was playing Quicksilver on WandaVision – 95% (although in that case it ended up being a troll for the fans).

On the other hand, even if Maguire and Garfield weren’t in the movie, there are two confirmed villains, and that can easily mean there will be more of them to make up the Sinister Six team. Dafoe was one of the most memorable characters in the trilogy of Sam raimi, and although he died in the first installment, he appeared to his son, Harry Osborn, in the form of a vision.

Rumors have been around the Internet for a long time and we still do not have official information, but it should not be long before it becomes known, since we are almost halfway through the year and Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters in December.

