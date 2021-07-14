Spider-Man: No Way Home | Toy reveals that Doctor Strange would give magical powers to the suit – Tomatazos

It is a day of important revelations for Marvel fans. In addition to the surprising ending of Loki, a new collectible figure would have revealed that Doctor Strange will give Peter Parker a certain advantage in Spider-Man: No Way Home with some magical abilities, since the description of one of the new suits that we will see the superhero arachnid use in his next film of special cobwebs.

According to Comic Book, the Hot Toys line has revealed its figure in a new black and gold Spider-Man costume that we will see in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The toy in question has several pieces, such as the head with and without a mask, interchangeable hands, and describes the suit as having a “spider web with mystical effects”. This is undoubtedly an interesting choice of words given that the film is known to have a relationship with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As you can see from the picture, the suit has a sort of a ladies’ pattern underneath the gold cobweb design, as well as near the thighs. While most of the suit is black, there are some red accents on the forearms and the fingers of the gloves are red, making it unclear if it will give Parker any kind of skill with his cobwebs. What exactly will those mystical abilities be? We will have to wait to find out.

Spider-Man: No Way Home White and Gold Suit

We actually know very few official details about Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film, which was directed by Jon Watts, is in post-production, but he has been very jealous with the official information. The little that has been revealed, due to the reckless statements of Alfred Molina, who will return as Doctor Octopus, is that the hero will face villains from continuities outside the MCU.

That notion of the multiverse, which is mentioned in the title of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness, is what makes us believe that it could be the Supreme Sorcerer who gives a touch of magic to Parker’s suit to be able to face multiple villains from other universes. After all, he is the guardian of our reality and it is very possible that, towards the end of the film, he will realize that something has happened that opened the door to these villains from other season lines.

This is only consistent with the most recent episode of Loki – 96%, the end of the season. If you haven’t seen it, skip this paragraph to avoid spoilers. In it, Tom Hiddleston’s character fails to prevent his variant from assassinating Immortus, who was behind the AVT protecting the timeline from branching out. Upon finishing him, it is revealed that the multiverse is finally freed from his care and by the time the protagonist tries to alert the organization he discovers that it has already been taken over by a dangerous variant of Kang, the conqueror.

Does Peter need magic to succeed in Spider-Man: No Way Home? We just have to wait and see if the first trailer of the film begins to resolve doubts about whether it will save New York from the threat of other timelines and if it will come out of the fight alive, because despite the fact that it precedes, and it seems that will be highly connected to the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, actor Tom Holland is not part of their cast. The film opens on December 17.

