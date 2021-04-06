Spider-Man: No Way Home | Tobey Maguire’s return confirmed by voice actor

As much as they have tried to hide it, it is increasingly evident that Spider-Man: No Way Home will fulfill the biggest dream of Spider-Man fans: to see all the actors who have brought the superhero to life in the same movie. Although we are still waiting for official confirmation, we have already seen several clues on the subject and the most recent one is the words of a voice actor.

Roger pear, Spanish actor who usually voices the actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Justin Bartha, Edward Norton, Ryan Phillippe, and Tobey Maguire, was interviewed on the YouTube channel ELSOTANODELPLANET, and it seems that due to an oversight he revealed that he did. will double Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Several media have recalled that something similar happened months ago with WandaVision – 95%, Disney Plus series for which actor Evan Peters returned, but his role had not been revealed until the Spanish dubbing actor Rodri Martin posted on his Twitter that he had once again voiced Quicksilver. That mistake cost him his work, despite the fact that he deleted the tweet, and now the video where Pera revealed his return as Maguire, was also re-uploaded to the channel omitting that part, but several media such as Spaghetti Code saved his statement:

When I open Instagram, I have many questions about the dubbing, but the top question is this (if I will participate in a future Spider-Man). Sometimes I have contact with the bosses of the majors, be it Warner, Sony … and I came to a point where I said ‘It’s fake, this is not going to be’, but it is going to be and I don’t know when it will be, and So, yes, in principle we are going to double it (No Way Home).

It seems more than obvious why he thought “it’s fake”, as are many fans who are skeptical about the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%). However, there are too many signs pointing in the direction of the SpiderVerse. It all started as rumors last year, and then went on to a confirmation of the return of Garfield and Kirsten Dunst by Collider, and then in December a video from Sony Channel Latin America assured that we would see the three Spider-Men on the tape.

Most recently the girlfriend of Tobey Maguire began to follow the main actors of the film on social networks, but the most revealing thing is that twice the risk of Andrew Garfield published some images on Instagram where he apparently confirmed his participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and then double the risk of Tobey Maguire In the Spider-Man trilogy, he was mentioned in an Instagram post by the film’s stunt coordinator.

However, what seems more revealing (and it is something that is already confirmed) is that Jamie Foxx (Soul – 97%, The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52%) returns to his role as Electro and Alfred Molina (Love Is Strange – 95%, Frida – 76%, Boogie Nights: Pleasure Games – 92%) to his role as Doctor Octopus. Taking into account that the Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is something new, the most logical thing is that they will hire new actors and not that they will recycle those from previous sagas.

Nor can we rule out the possibility that the return of Maguire and Garfield will be a bittersweet surprise like that of Evan Peters in WandaVision, who in the end turned out to be an unimportant character: Ralph Boher. In Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% had a JK Simmons cameo, reprising his role as J. Jonah Jameson, but as a new character and not like the one we met in the Spider-Man trilogy.