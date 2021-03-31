Spider-Man: No Way Home | Spiderverse confirmed? Tobey Maguire’s stunt double is part of the cast

It has not yet been confirmed that we will see Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but rumors abound for months, it is an open secret that many still refuse to believe. A week ago an Instagram post of William spencer, Garfield’s stuntman in the trilogy of The amazing Spiderman, apparently revealed his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way HomeHowever, that did not seem enough for the most skeptical. What will they say now that twice the risk of Tobey Maguire have you confirmed your participation in the film?

Spencer’s publication that warned about his participation in the film, in addition to showing him with Garfield in photographs, had Tom Holland’s stunt double (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%), Greg townley. In the case of Maguire’s double risk, Chris Daniels, was tagged by George J. Cottle, stunt coordinator of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in an Instagram post celebrating the end of filming, you can see it below (via Daily Mail):

That is an END OF THE FILM in one of the most incredible projects I have ever been a part of! Where do I start !! Thank you @jnwtts for your incredible talent and leadership! Thank you @ tomholland2013 @zendaya @lifeisaloha @tonyrevolori for your friendship and hard work! And of course my team! I’m only as good as the people around me! @ vanski78 the constant calm, @colinfollenweider @jspider #chrisdaniels #anthonygenova @nbenseman @ delson310 @duffygaver @alicesadventuresonearth @gregtownley @ luke_scott94 @hugghinsj @ zac.henry @benjenx @jadepbell @ […] I love you all and really look forward to working with all of you very soon! Thanks!! #nowbacktocali

Chris Daniels it was double the risk of Tobey Maguire in the trilogy of Spider ManHowever, according to IMDb he also worked as a stunt coordinator on Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% and Spider-man: Far From Home. Here the key to understanding why it has attracted so much attention is that on this occasion the participation of William spencer, twice the risk of Andrew Garfield, who has had no relationship with Marvel Studios after the incomplete trilogy of The amazing Spiderman.

Days ago another image from the end of the shoot also attracted much attention, where merchandise related to Spider-Man: No Way Home, a postcard showed some letters with the same font as the titles of Spider-Man – 89%, while a T-shirt had Spider-Man from The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% printed.

Before those images, several clues had already been released that seemed to confirm the many rumors, appearing from different sites and influencers, that Garfield and Maguire would be in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In December there were two important contributions in this regard, a video from Sony Channel Latin America, which was deleted almost immediately, where it was said that we would have the three Spider-Men in the third installment of the superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; as well as a tweet from Paramount Esp., Sony’s distribution company.

If the above is not enough, remember that at least the participation of Alfred Molina (El Amor Es Extraño – 95%, Frida – 76%, Boogie Nights: Pleasure Games – 92%) as Doctor Octopus is already a fact, as well as the return of Jamie Foxx (Soul – 97%, The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52%) as Electro. Isn’t it too much of a coincidence that villains from previous movies return and superheroes aren’t? So far the closest thing to an official confirmation was this Collider post:

Like Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Andrew Garfield will return, and if Sony / Marvel can close a deal with Tobey Maguire, he will also return. Kirsten Dunst will return as MJ, and I hope Emma Stone will reprise her role as Gwen Stacy, pregnancy permitting. Why? Because this third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland will delve into the multiverse, just like its animated counterpart Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. I don’t think it’s a big secret right now, so why do we pretend it is? Because we love the show.

Are you already convinced, or still believe that Marvel can give us another Ralph Boher?

