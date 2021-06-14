Spider-Man: No Way Home Spanish title could confirm the multiverse

Six months after the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, everything seems to indicate that we will begin to see previews and news of the film very soon. In a tweet that was soon deleted, it has been revealed that Tom Holland’s third film as Spider-Man will have the title in Spanish Spider-Man: No Way Home, a literal translation of the original. However, it is a small detail of the animation that is being rescued by fans as one more indication that we will see the multiverse in the film.

In a tweet that has now been deleted, the official Sony Argentina account shared a video of Spider-Man: No Way Home in which the Spanish title of the film is revealed. So far, there was nothing special about the video. Near the end of this announcement we see that the animation has a kind of “glitch” or flaw, which has been interpreted as a sign that perhaps we will see an error in the continuity of the MCU that will allow multiple versions of the character and his villains. have a role in the sequel

Below we share the short video. Of course, all this is speculation, although it is suspicious that the ad has been deleted if it does nothing more than confirm the Spanish title of the film directed by Jon Watts. Details on the film have been scant since its announcement and although we have seen a couple of official images since filming concluded a couple of months ago, fans are still desperate for any information about the film.

🚨 [ÚLTIMA HORA] 🚨 Sony Pictures Argentina confirms that “SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” will be translated as “SPIDER-MAN: NO ROAD HOME”. It is still unknown if it will translate the same in Spain. #Spiderman #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/sA17DvyJRU – A DCinefilo Gamer (@UnDCinefilo) June 14, 2021

As you surely know, rumors about the possible confirmation of the Spider-Verse in this film have been a constant since it was confirmed that the actors Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina returned to play the same characters they gave life in the previous two franchises of the arachnid hero. Molina even explained that digital effects would be used to rejuvenate him and make him look more similar to the version of Doctor Octopus we saw in Spider-Man 2 – 93%.

All kinds of supposed cameos would take place in the film, according to different rumors, of actors who participated in the previous sagas. Obviously, the most expected would be that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would put the suit back on. The second actor to bring the character to life in live-action has repeatedly repeated that he is not part of the production and Marvel has never called him. But the fans well know that’s what the performers always say so as not to get in trouble with the studio for talking too much.

Much has been said about the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since this film is distributed by Sony, rumors arose that it will be in a short time that we will see the advance. This could be a mere coincidence, since traditionally the first trailer for a film is published six months before its release, which would put it in a few weeks. The fact that Black Widow is hitting theaters soon may be the perfect occasion for the first look to be shown before that film.

The plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home has not been revealed, but it is known that it will feature Peter Parker’s attempt to clear his name after Mysterio, at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% accuse him of his murder and expose his secret identity. Beyond that, no details are available. The film will hit theaters in mid-December and it is known that it will be connected and will give way to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

