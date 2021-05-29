Spider-Man: No Way Home | New theory thinks movie could introduce Spider-Girl or Spiderling

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been an endless source of rumors and theories since its existence was announced. The reason is a very simple one. The release of Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100% demonstrated the possibilities of showing the Spider-Verse on the big screen. Instantly fans were dreaming of the possibility that Peter Parker’s third live-action film for the MCU would do the same. I just didn’t want to see any alternate version of the character. What fans dreamed of is bringing together Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in a single movie. The announcement that Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are going to reprise the villains of those versions of the character gave great force to the idea that this is really going to happen.

Unfortunately, Andrew Garfield has been denying that he is coming back. For its part, Tobey Maguire he has neither confirmed nor denied anything. We don’t know if it will actually appear, but a new theory has just emerged that puts it as a linchpin for the introduction of Spider-Girl or Spiderling in the MCU. This is based on the idea that they will not rejuvenate Maguire. The idea is that about twenty years have passed and the relationship between Peter Parker and Mary Jane was maintained all this time. The logical result of this is that in their corner of the multiverse they had a daughter. In the comics Spider-Man had a daughter named May Parker who was kidnapped and died. Years later the event called One More Day occurred in which the marriage of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson was eliminated from the continuity. The logic behind these actions is that having children ages the characters and we already know that they have to always stay young.

There are two alternative versions in which this does not happen and they do have a daughter. The first and most famous version is one where at the end of the Clone Saga, the Parkers manage to get their daughter back. In a fight with the Green Goblin, Peter loses a leg and retires. For her part, her daughter grows up to become Spider-Girl. His adventures take place in the special MC2 continuity that some people at Marvel consider to be the true and natural progression of Peter Parker’s life.

The other version is more recent and was known in 2015 in the Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows series. It occurs in an alternate reality where One More Day never happened, but May Parker did die. Gradually they have a second daughter named Annie Parker, whose full name is actually Anna-May Parker. She grows up and becomes Spiderling. The difference between this story and May Parker’s story is that here she and her parents fight together as a family of superheroes. In this reality Mary Jane is the superhero Spinnerett. Both daughters make an appearance in the comic book sequel Spider-Verse: Spider-Geddon.

The theory basically implies that if a Tobey Maguire appears of age to have a teenage daughter, she is going to be either of the two that exist in the comics. The theory has not taken into account the possibility that they could invent an entirely new daughter for the film. The interesting thing about this theory is that they are a couple of characters that we have not seen in any cartoon, movie or anything. It would give a novel touch to the character if the possibility of a happy ending for Peter and Mary Jane was introduced and with it the introduction of a daughter.

Unfortunately all this is nothing more than speculation. We have no way of knowing if Maguire will appear and therefore, it is even more crazy to think that a daughter of the character could appear. In any case, it would be nice if it would appear in a future project. Maybe in the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe.

