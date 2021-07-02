Spider-Man: No Way Home | New Spider-Man costumes reveal and fans go wild

In recent months, one of the Marvel films that has given the most to talk about is Spider-Man: No Way Home, not only because fans of the franchise and the arachnid superhero have been waiting for weeks for a teaser or trailer, but also for all the theories circulating about what could happen on the tape. Although the company has not yet released a glimpse of the film, today it decided to launch a new collection of figures that wear the new costumes that the characters will wear and for fans it has been something really amazing (via ComicBook.com).

These suits can be seen in a new line of Funko Pops and new Marvel Legends figures in which other characteristic elements of the characters that will appear in No Way Home also stand out, from Spider-Man, MJ, J. Jonah Jameson, to the same Doctor Strange.

Although not many details are known about the third Spider-Man solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this new collection of figures has made it clear that, as happened in Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, there will be multiple looks for the spider superhero, which makes sense now that his identity has been revealed. Here’s a first look at the new Marvel products:

Official Merchandise Reveals First Look At Two New Spider-Man Suits At #SpiderManNoWayHome

🚨 | Official merchandise reveals the first look at the two new Spider-Man suits in #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/wrYCVrhoRg – Tom Holland News (@THollandNews) July 2, 2021

🚨 | #SpiderManNoWayHome Pop Funko pic.twitter.com/fCWgp0i2N5 – Tom Holland News (@THollandNews) July 2, 2021

In these figures you can see a new version of the classic red and blue Spider-Man suit, which continues the theme of the suits that the character used in Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%, with some gold accents, as well as a new gold and black suit that has a more elegant style and has made fans go crazy.

Another important detail that has been revealed with these figures is that since Spider-Man will be hanging out with Doctor Strange, it seems that he could exert some magic at some point, as the Pop features magical effects coming from the logo on his chest and his hand.

For fans of Spidey, the reveal of these new suits has been quite an event, especially the black with gold, as it is not yet known where it comes from or if it has some different powers or tools to help Peter in his adventure, but it’s certainly different from the other costumes he’s worn in the MCU.

On Twitter, Marvel fans have been speculating what this new suit could mean and have also shown their excitement with this new reveal. Here are some of the most outstanding reactions:

The black and gold color combination looks so cool actually.

the black and gold color combination looks so good actually pic.twitter.com/7SQ6aSeFBC – ✪↯ (@ 616soldat) July 2, 2021

Black and gold supremacy.

black and gold supremacy pic.twitter.com/8gMuaLLJYC – jas🌠 (@infinitebrie) July 2, 2021

The black and gold suit will look so good I can’t wait.

WOW OH WOW pic.twitter.com/39il1Es882 – ✨Maria✨ (@quackzonqueen) July 2, 2021

Black and gold suit for victory #SpiderManNoWayHome

The black and gold suit will look great.

