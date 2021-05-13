Spider-Man: No Way Home | New plot leak mentions Charlie Cox, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – Tomatazos

Many rumors have appeared since last year about the third installment of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but so far there is very little official information. Hopes are pinned on seeing Andrew Garfield again (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) and Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) across the multiverse, but it’s still a mystery.

According to a (supposed) new leak, the previous two Spider-Men will be there but only in the last part and most of the film is focused on Tom Holland’s Peter. In addition to the rumors about the return of Maguire and Garfield, another rumor ensures that Charlie Cox will return as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, and according to this latest leak, it is a fact that we will see him as Peter Parker’s lawyer.

This new information contradicts in several points another Reddit leak that appeared a few weeks ago, where it was assured that Willem Dafoe would have an important role in the film; Here Norman Osborn is said to play the role of the villain, but he is not played by Dafoe. Read it below and judge for yourself:

The movie is very much focused on Tom’s Peter. Tobey and Andrew are in it too, but not until the final act. Very little screen time compared to Tom. Norman Osborn is the closest thing to the main villain. However, he is not Willem Dafoe, he is not in this one. Various villains will pursue Peter while Osborn works from the shadows. He has been researching the multiverse to make a name for himself. Think of a [Tony] Evil Stark. He wants to kill Spidey / gain power.

Instead of dying at the end of Spider-Man 2, Octavius ​​was transported to the MCU. He tried to find his wife, but Osborn found him and captured him. Osborn has the Tinkerer build a new set of tentacles that can control Octavius ​​if he gets out of line. Osborn promises that if Ock cooperates, he will send him home.

Hulk’s time travel / snap in Endgame created rifts in the multiverse. Wanda is exploiting them in an attempt to bring her children back. Strange alludes to that. He finds and confronts Wanda in the post-credits scene, probably a scene from Multiverse of Madness.

Strange appears throughout the movie to help Peter. However, he doesn’t fight as he has multiverse issues to deal with. In the end, Peter can’t clear his name, so Strange makes everyone forget he’s Spider-Man. Electro is green and yellow. It does not look like the one in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The Vulture will appear in a scene.

Yes charlie [Cox] he’s back. Nelson and Murdock defend Peter, multiple court scenes. Charlie is Murdock in 90% of his scenes and Daredevil in 10%. Jameson has a bigger role and is appearing in court.

Tom receives a new suit, but red and black should be his main for a while. The movie ends with the graduation of Peter and his friends. Happy dies. I’m not sure what will happen to Ned, but it looks like he won’t be around next time. Zendaya should stay, but seems to forget about her relationship with Tom. Spider-Man 4 (2023) is planned to be all about the SpiderVerse. Tom, Andrew, Tobey, all protagonists.

Although what is said is very interesting, we should take it with skepticism as we should with all rumors, because here is a date for the fourth installment of Spider-Man, while Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%) said in an interview that they plan to take a break from superheroes after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The only thing that was confirmed by Alfred Molina himself, is that the Doctor Octopus he plays is the same one we saw in Spider-Man 2 – 93% and it will be rejuvenated with visual effects to make it look just like when that movie ends.

