Spider-Man: No Way Home | New image confirms return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

The SpiderVerse is a dream for many fans, after the incredible animated film Spider-Man: a new universe, many fans asked on social networks for a live action version starring the three actors who have brought Spider-Man to life on the big screen. The SpiderVerse is about to come true despite the skepticism that has surrounded rumors on the subject, now a new test is the merchandise of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Yesterday it was announced that the film had finished filming and several photos were shared, including one showing the main cast, consisting of Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. But the most interesting thing was a photograph with a lot of merchandise that includes two juices, a pin and what appears to be a T-shirt and a postcard.

The t-shirt is what has surprised many and that they have shared in media such as Comic Book and CBR, it is one that shows Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, specifically the Spider-Man from The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%, because in the aftermath it changed significantly. As for the postcard, which shows Spider-Man from an old cartoon that has become material for numerous memes, it has the font used for the titles of Spider-Man – 89%, starring Tobey Maguire. This might be the last proof we need, but judge for yourself:

Gifts given to the #SpiderManNoWayHome film crew include various references to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man films. The Amazing Spider-Man 1 suit is worn on a shirt, and Raimi’s Spider-Man font is worn on a card.

Rumors about the return of Garfield and Maguire started quite some time ago, and when Jamie Foxx’s participation as Electro was confirmed, and the actor shared a picture showing three Spidermen, it seemed to confirm it. Insiders and various media have assured that the return of both is a fact, but so far we have not had an official confirmation, the closest was a video from Sony Channel Latin America that was published in December and deleted almost immediately, as well as a tweet from Paramount, a Sony distributor.

But in addition to the shirt shown before, the strongest proof is that Andrew Garfield’s stunt double in the Amazing Spider-Man movies, William spencer, shared some photos from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The previous installment of Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, was a box office success and became the highest grossing of all the installments of the arachnid superhero, but if we gather the fans of Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom hollandPerhaps it could break unsuspected records.

Andrew Garfield’s stunt double seems to be hinting that he’s on the set of #SpiderManNoWayHome! He’s with Tom Holland’s stunt double.

The multiverse is a promise Marvel made to fans, but so far it has been nothing but a joke. In Spider-Man: Far From Home was a lie concocted by the villain Mysterio, and in WandaVision – 95% of what appeared to be a crossover with Fox’s X-Men universe turned out to be a bad joke.

Now we just want Marvel to stop waiting on us and to reveal the secret that they have kept so badly these months. But even if they continue to unconfirm it, there are too many clues pointing in that direction.