Spider-Man: No Way Home | LEGO set reveals protagonist’s new costume and Doctor Strange’s shrine

Tom Holland has earned the affection of the public for having become the innocent Peter Parker of the MCU, someone who in the world of comics is too great. His third solo film as Spider-Man is hitting theaters very soon and the fandom is eager to find out all the important and minor details of the production. The reveal of a LEGO set of Spider-Man: No Way Home seems to give us clear clues about the next suit that the superhero will use. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Do not miss: Marvel fans think Professor Hulk is no match for the Abomination

Marvel Studios has done excellent numbers with the Spider-Man movies, far more than with most of their productions dedicated to a single character. In Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Peter Parker decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. But the teenager’s plans quickly change when he agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of various elemental creature attacks wreaking havoc in various parts of the European continent. The film was very well received in its release time, because with a budget of US $ 160 million, it was able to raise US $ 1,132 million in everything, a completely spectacular figure that made it one of the most successful of Marvel Studios.

Now it’s getting closer Spider-Man: No Way Home, a tape with great promises for fans that has social networks on the edge of their seats, very aware of all the news. Through Comic Book images of a new LEGO set of the third film are shared, entitled “Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop”; the model includes MJ, Ned, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man, but in a new suit. The small LEGO figure of the superhero reveals a somewhat different design, with variations in colors and designs. Marvel Studios knows that with each movie it must present a new outfit for the main star and No way home will not be the exception.

We invite you to read: Kevin Feige defends the fake Mandarin in Iron Man 3

🔉 | The spider-man no way home lego set has just come out, on the trailer there are still no clues that it is coming, but now we have more information about what the movie is about and how Peter’s suit will be in it. pic.twitter.com/zVJOycXVCi – Tom Holland LATAM (@tomhollndlatam) July 1, 2021

The new LEGO set makes us think that Peter Parker will pay an important visit to his fellow Avenger, Doctor Strange, but what will be the reason? Apparently there is no close relationship between the characters, however, rumors about the intervention of the multiverse in the film trigger speculation towards the arrival of heroes and villains from other dimensions. For the past few months we’ve been bombarded with gossip about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s return as Spider-Men, but now hailing from their respective universes, teaming up with the MCU’s Peter Parker to battle new evils. For now there is nothing certain.

No way home it has enough potential to be one of the highest grossing films in the MCU. If Kevin Feige and his folks are smart (and we don’t doubt it), they probably have a much bigger gold mine on their hands than the most successful Avengers movies. Fans of the character are convinced that Peter Parker’s most spectacular adventure awaits us on the big screen. We hope that the high lords of Marvel Studios have heeded the recommendations and requests of the public, giving them what they want to see so much.

The first film of the new stage of the MCU is Black Widow – 89% and opens in theaters and Disney Plus this July 9. Spider-Man: No Way Home It ended its filming a long time ago and we will see it on the billboard on December 17, perfect to close the year with a flourish. Will it exceed the collections of its predecessors?

You may also be interested in: Tobey Maguire would have confirmed to a fan that he will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home