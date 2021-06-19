‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Kevin Feige and Marvel have to coordinate with Sony the launch of the trailer

Where is the trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’? Well, we wonder that and the answer may be that far because the agreement between companies for the character does not make the promotion of the film a simple thing. According to Comicbook, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, is coordinating with Sony Pictures the marketing of what is now the sixth collaboration between the two studios, sharing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

The first agreement was for five films that ended with ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, but later they expanded it so that this Peter Parker remains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a third independent film (‘No Way Home’) and another appearance in a Disney / Marvel production, in a co-financing agreement in which Disney provides 25% of the capital and will receive 25% of the gross proceeds of the film, which entitles you to have at least an opinion on how and when things like the highly anticipated first trailer are released. Feige thus maintains some creative leadership over the Spider-Man franchise, although ownership and distribution rights belong to Sony.

Feige’s involvement in the promotion is known to us thanks to Asad Ayaz, president of marketing at Walt Disney Studios, who explained to The Hollywood Reporter that “Sony is handling absolutely all the marketing for ‘Spider-Man,’ but Kevin Feige and his team are coordinating closely with the Sony team. […] We make sure we are aware of who will release what and when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it is his film. They are managing it, but there is a level of coordination to make sure it is beneficial for everyone. “

The same mystery

For now Sony is keeping the plot of the film a secret from which at least we know that his best friends Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) return with Holland and they are joined by Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx as Doctor Octopus and Electro. , which could mean that we will see the Sinister Six of the Multiverse and therefore also Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in their versions of Peter Parker. Marisa Tomei as Aunt May and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange also regain their MCU roles.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (we are waiting for official confirmation of the title in Spain) opens in theaters on December 17 in theaters.