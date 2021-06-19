Spider-Man: No Way Home | Has Willem Dafoe confirmed his participation? – Tomatazos

As usual, Marvel Studios has kept the eyes of the fans in one of its next releases due to the arrival of old characters played by the same actors. Although the multiverse has not been directly discussed within Spider-Man: No Way Home, the original Disney Plus series has already officially begun to address the issue, especially now that Loki – 96% is airing every Wednesday.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

While it is known that the subject will have an important place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there have been certain indications that have made us think that this will have its first glimpses on the big screen with the film. starring Tom Holland, and now that Marvel Studios and Sony are sharing the rights to the arachnid superhero, the chances of taking back some characters have grown.

Perhaps the biggest rumor, which has been constantly denied by the actors, is that the film will reunite the three Spider-Man played by Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man – 89%), Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%), and Holland himself (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%). There have been quite a few hints that fuel fan hopes, from the presence of stuntmen to small elements of merchandise design that have slowly leaked out.

Keep reading: Spanish title of Spider-Man: No Way Home could confirm the multiverse

Outside of whether there is an encounter between the three versions of Peter Parker, the return of the villains of each film is confirmed, at least so far Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro. Another of the recognized stars in the world of Spider-Man is Willem Dafoe, who despite having appeared only in the first installment directed by Sam Raimi, and a brief vision of Harry (James Franco), is a character that stood out and many fans hope to see again.

In the midst of several rumors about whether the actor had been seen on the filming set, which were never confirmed with images, everything seems to indicate that it is the same interpreter who, unintentionally, already gave some signals about it. During an interview with Collider, Dafoe was asked about the tapes he made this year, and he only mentioned the title of Inside, but confirmed that he recorded other things that he prefers to wait for an official announcement.

Willem Dafoe was asked what movies he had made this year during his interview with @Collider. He talked about how he filmed “Inside” and then said “The other things I’ve been doing lately I’d rather wait until we’re ready for them to come out.”

Willem Dafoe was ask what films he had filmed this year during his interview with @Collider He talked about how he filmed “Inside” then said “The other things I been doing lately I prefer to wait till we’re ready for them to come out” pic.twitter.com/TOlmRkrOIi – Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@ SpiderMan3news) June 19, 2021

Continue with: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Alleged plot leak reveals the formation of the Sinister Six

His response generated a lot of conversation in networks, because although many believed his participation in the Marvel Studios film was confirmed, others preferred not to generate so many ideas arguing that perhaps he was referring to Aquaman 2, where he also has an important role. It is worth mentioning that recently, in the Collider podcast presented by Jeff Sneider, there was talk of how important the arrival of Van Gogh’s protagonist at the Gate of Eternity would be – 77% to the MCU.

According to the contributions of the commentators, Sony had already had plans to bring to the screen the Sinister Six led by the Green Goblin, and after the film was canceled, this would be the ideal opportunity to retake it. The good news is that there is less and less time to know what Jon Watts actually has in store for the public, as the film will be released next December, so it is possible that official images, posters and trailers will arrive soon.