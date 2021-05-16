‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Another alleged clue to the return of Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane

There are still a few months left until the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and fans will not stop looking for clues of the supposed arrival of the multiverse to Marvel movies. Although Alfred Molina has already spoken without problems about his return as Doctor Octopus, and reliable sources have already talked about the return of Jamie Foxx as Electro, more in the air is the alleged appearance of the protagonists of the previous Spider-Man films: Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. And both Garfield and Tom Holland have already denied it several times. But people continue to think that it is so as not to burst the surprise.

Now we have a supposed new clue about the return of Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, Maguire’s Peter Parker’s love interest in the Sam Raimi-directed trilogy. A Twitter account claims to have seen Askia Won-Ling Jacob as Dunst’s personal wardrobe assistant on IMDB’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ listing.. The credit would also appear on Askia Won-Ling Jacob’s token, but by now it has been removed from both tokens, if it actually appeared earlier. Jacob has previously worked at the MCU on films such as ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ or ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as a costume assistant to Samuel L. Jackson.

This credit also appears on Askia Won-Ling Jacob’s profile. Link: https://t.co/LZR0UfVeQy pic.twitter.com/TRJH9pIVT1 ? Tobey Maguire & Kirsten Dunst News (@MaguireDunst) May 12, 2021

Not a big fan of reboots

We will have to take this track with a grain of salt, first because IMDB can be easily modified, and especially considering that Kirsten Dunst spoke in a somewhat negative way about the Spider-Man reboots that arrived. “Everyone likes our ‘Spider-Man.’ Ours was the best, wasn’t it? I’d rather have been in the firsts than the new ones“And she explained that she” doesn’t care “about the character’s next movies. But maybe she was willing to record a little cameo or something that didn’t take up much of her time.

We will have to keep waiting for December 17 to find out when Jon Watts’ new movie hits theaters. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will be preceded by ‘The Eternals’, which will hit theaters on November 5.