‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ already has an official title in Spanish (and includes a clue about the multiverse)

The Twitter account of Sony Argentina has revealed this June 14 the official title in Spanish of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, to be called ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Although the first post was removed, the ad was uploaded along with a video presentation:

We have an official title in Spanish! ? #SpiderMan #SinCaminoACasa. December #SoloEnCines pic.twitter.com/OnkVZzFs1t ? Sony Pictures Argentina (@SonyPicturesArg) June 14, 2021

‘Spider-Man: No way home’ (although Sony Spain has not confirmed that it is also the title in our country) is directed by Jon Watts, like ‘Far from home’ and ‘Homecoming’; and Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers sign the script. Along with Tom Holland again as Peter Parker, the returns to his characters of Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jacob Batalon, in addition to JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, are officially confirmed. the Electro of Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina in the tentacles of Doctor Octopus. Let us remember that the translations of the titles in Latin America and Spain have not always coincided and while ‘Homecoming’ remained the same here, in Argentina and Mexico it was called ‘Back home’.

About the trailer, which is what we are really waiting for, nothing is known, although rumors suggest that it may not be released until the end of June or in the first week of July, probably coinciding with the premiere of ‘Black Widow’ on the 9th. July in cinemas and Disney + with additional cost.

Hidden reference

If you have noticed the video used to announce the title, that kind of teaser comes with a glitch, a little flicker, that makes the logo change color, which many fans have recognized as a reference to the multiverse for its resemblance to ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’. In the animation tape, when a character spent too much time in a dimension other than his own, he ran the risk of dying from cellular decomposition and this manifested itself with a failure similar to the one in the video. If so, if it is confirmed that the Spider-Verse goes into real action, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be closer to returning for real as their respective Peter Parkers.

interesting pic.twitter.com/Lc0DIIfDI6 ? s (@nwhtoms) June 14, 2021

???? pic.twitter.com/yaPnGMbty4 ? Smallbeanlou? (@smallllou) June 14, 2021

Others, however, bet that the red is a reference to the characters of Doctor Strange or Wanda:

The glitch was a color change to Red. I sense Dr. Strange or Wanda. pic.twitter.com/dYzLNHc8IC ? Frenchie (@Helltherso) June 14, 2021

Although as you can see, others bet that red is a reference to the characters of Doctor Strange or Wanda. Be that as it may, we will leave doubts for sure with its premiere and ‘Spider-Man: No way Home’ will hit theaters on December 17.