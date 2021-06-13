Spider-Man: No Way Home | Alleged plot leak reveals the formation of the Sinister Six

The premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home is getting closer and closer and fans are eager to learn even the smallest details about the production; information has recently begun to circulate that might interest you. Through a leak of the alleged plot of the film, very striking points have been revealed about the Sinister Six, that team of supervillains that in the comics has caused Peter Parker many problems. It seems that Marvel Studios and Sony are very interested in adding these characters to the future of Spider-Man on the big screen.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Fans have huge expectations for No way home, Spider-Man’s third solo adventure in the MCU. Tom Holland quickly became a Spider-Man loved by the fandom and now his name is seen in all the billboards; His millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram prove his status as an absolute Hollywood star. And Marvel Studios has every intention of continuing to push its name forward. The recent leak observed in a 4Chan forum (via .) anticipates the alleged formation of the Sinister Six on the tape.

Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% left us with a powerful cliffhanger in which the Daily Bulge reveals the secret of Peter Parker as Spider-Man, we can see that in the first post-credit scene. The above is the perfect setting for the development of a completely spectacular adventure in which new characters take part, not only from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also from other dimensions. The leak of an apparent Marvel Studios insider in 4Chan tells us precisely about this, about the arrival of the Sinister Six belonging to other realities.

We invite you to read: Loki becomes the most watched Marvel series during its premiere on Disney Plus

According to the filtered plot of No way home, Peter Parker will seek refuge in the Sanctum Sanctorum of Doctor Strange after the discovery of his identity, however, during his stay he discovers a prison for villains from various points of the multiverse. This jail includes the antagonists seen in the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb films: Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Rhino (Paul Giamatti) and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and it seems that the latter is the one who will manipulate Peter Parker to free them from their cursed stay in the sanctuary. Very interesting, isn’t it? It is important to mention that this is all a rumor and an unproven leak, so we will have to wait for the premiere to verify it.

Although the cinematic rights to Spider-Man are not under the full power of Marvel Studios and shared with Sony, both studios have been able to make reasonable decisions about the handling of the character and his adventures on the big screen. Fans are confident that No way home It will not disappoint you and it could even become one of the best films in the MCU. Are we close to a unique event in the long-running superhero franchise?

Spider-Man: No Way Home finished filming a few months ago and is currently in post-production. Much has been said about the appearance of classic actors from the other Spider-Man movies and some of them have confirmed it bluntly (to the horror of Marvel Studios, surely, they want to keep a low profile for now). Tom holland returns to take the mantle of good Spidey with an adventure that could turn things upside down; Marvel Studios is likely to want to surpass Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100% after their 2018 success and there is a high chance that they will succeed. The film opens in theaters on December 17.

You may also be interested in: Famous Marvel characters who were copied from DC