‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Alfred Molina confirms the return of Doctor Octopus and gives details of how it will be

“The worst kept secret in Hollywood”. For months we have been talking about the supposed return of characters from previous Spider-Man movies in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the third installment of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker solo adventures. It all started with the news that Jamie Foxx was returning as Electro, the villain of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro’, starring Andrew Garfield, and shortly after other information emerged announcing the return of Alfred Molina as the Doctor Octopus from Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man 2’. Nothing had been confirmed by Marvel, of course.

But now we have confirmation from Alfred Molina, who has spoken openly about the return of his character in the Jon Watts movie. Molina explains to Variety: “When we were filming it, we all had orders not to talk about it because it was supposed to be a huge secret. But you know, it’s all over the internet already. I describe myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood“.

Not content with testing Kevin Feige’s snipers on that alone, the actor also elaborated on Otto Octavius’s return, especially after the end of his character in Sam Raimi’s film. As Jon Watts told him, “in this universe no one really dies.” ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will return to his character at the same point where we left him: drowning in the East River.

The arms will do all the work

But of course, it’s been 17 years since ‘Spider-Man 2’ And although at Marvel they are already experts in rejuvenating people – and Jon Watts confirmed that they will do the same with him -, Molina was afraid that the passage of time would be noticed in his movements, as he says happened in ‘The Irishman’ with Robert De Niro: “They made his face younger but when he fought, he looked like an older man. Like an old man! That’s what worried me about doing it again. I don’t have the same physical rank as he had 17 years ago. That’s a fact. ” But he answered himself, realizing the advantage of being Doctor Octopus: “Then I remembered that it is the tentacles that do all the work. My basic physical movement as Doc Ock, as the actor, is just putting on faces. I do that a lot and the arms do everything to kill, smash or break. I’ll just make that mean face. It was fantastic. “

Now that the hare has officially jumped, how many of all the rumors about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will be real? Will Maguire and Garfield also return? To what extent is the MCU going to exploit the multiverse? We will find all the answers from December 17 in theaters with the premiere of the film.