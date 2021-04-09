Spider-Man movies to be seen on Netflix after theatrical release – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

In addition to succeeding with his original productions, Netflix has bet on the titles of Sony Pictures by 2022 and has reached an agreement with the company thanks to which tapes such as Uncharted, Morbius or the following films in the Spider-Man saga can be seen on the streaming platform

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the five-year agreement will take effect in 2022 and will include films from sagas such as Jumanji or Bad Boys. The publication highlights that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage premiere in 2021 and, therefore, are not part of the agreement, but the following installments of both franchises will.

As THR points out, this agreement only valid in the United States And it implies that movies will arrive on Netflix after they have been screened in theaters or released in the home format. The publication points out that this period is usually approximately 18 months after launch.

In addition, Netflix will have the opportunity to consecure the rights of other titles in the library Sony classic, including productions from Columbia, Tri-Star, Sony Pictures Classics and Screen Gems. During the term of this agreement, Netflix has also committed to financing several titles from the studio’s film division, including films that Sony intends to stream directly or that it subsequently decides to stream.

At Sony Pictures we create some of the biggest blockbusters and the most creative and original films in the industry. This exciting agreement further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as they grow their audience and deliver the best in entertainment, “said Keith Le Goy, Sony president of worldwide distribution.

Source: Excelsior