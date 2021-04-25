Spider-Man is the highest grossing superhero in movie history

Superheroes have become a money machine for Hollywood. It’s no secret, and you don’t have to analyze data to see it. The most successful franchise in history is the Marvel Cinematic Universe And some of the most iconic movies of our generation are about superheroes. But which is the one that has raised the most at the box office? It turns out that neither Tony Stark, neither Batman, neither Superman. The most successful in attracting people to the cinema is Spider-man.

In fact, if we look at the box office income list, separating it by character, we will be in for a surprise. Not a single Marvel-controlled superhero is in the top 3 most successful at the box office.

A blow to the house of ideas that probably explains the need to keep Spider-man within its cinematographic universe thanks to the agreement with Sony, who really has the audiovisual rights.

It is also true that the first three places have some advantage, since they have appeared in a good number of films before the production machine called Marvel studios it will begin to release feature film after feature film over the last 13 years.

The highest grossing superheroes in history

Spider-man: $ 7,213,542,971Batman: $ 6,072,549,025Superman: $ 2,554,837,548Hombre de Hierro: $ 2,423,918,805Captain America: $ 2,238,138,536Thor: $ 1,947,875,146Deadpool: $ 1,568,159,899Wolverine: $ 1,406,912,546Black panther: $ 1,346,913,161Aquaman: $ 1,148,461,807Ant-Man: $ 1,141,986,104Wonder woman: $ 987,955,012Doctor Strange: $ 677,718,395Hulk: $ 508,788,031

The list considers solo films by each of these characters. Productions that have broken huge box office records such as Avengers: Endgame (Avengers: Endgame) or Avengers: Infinity War (Avengers: Infinity War) are not taken into account.

Spider-Man, nine hit movies

Spider-man it got the top spot because virtually every superhero movie ever produced has had significant success.

The trilogy of films directed by Sam raimi between 2002 and 2007 it made $ 2.5 billion. While the two of Marc webb they made $ 1.4 billion. Finally, Sony decided to restart the franchise again, this time with the help of Marvel studios so two more feature films of the character were produced with resounding success, putting him at the top of the list.

The ranking was done by OnBuy Movies.

