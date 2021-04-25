Spider-Man is coming to Disney + along with other Sony movies

Spider-Man will arrive at Disney + along with other Sony films | Instagram

A new agreement has revealed that Spider-Man will arrive at the famous platform of Disney + along with other films by Sony, something that undoubtedly many wondered, because Netflix was strong in keeping these movies.

Everything seems to indicate that the Disney and Sony companies have finally closed an agreement for the films to be present for the first time in their well-known subscription service.

That’s right, Disney and Sony have signed a agreement extremely millionaire to guarantee the presence of the films of the Spider-Man universe of Sony Pictures and other brands of Marvel Studios in Disney +.

It may interest you: Know all the premieres that Disney + has for May

As Variety has announced, the contract will last a minimum of five years, that is until 2026, and affects all Disney platforms, including Hulu, National Geographic, FX Networks, ABC and Freeform.

It is worth mentioning that this news comes after the recent exclusive agreement of Sony Pictures with the platform of Netflix about the 2022 movies which are Uncharted, Morbius or Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.

Thus, after their release in theaters, they can only be seen on said platform for a limited time, in this way, once that period has expired, which is estimated to be nine months, Sony productions will also reach Disney +, Hulu and company.

The platform that presents Star Wars films or the Marvel Cinematic Universe ensures that films such as Jumanji, Hotel Transylvania and Uncharted (Tom Holland) reach its streaming services after passing through theaters; respecting that margin period from its premiere in theaters and Netflix.

As if that were not enough, the source emphasizes that Sony Pictures’ agreement with the streaming giant and Disney is estimated at more than 3,000 million dollars.

On the other hand, Chuck Saftler, who is the head of commercial operations and acquisitions for Disney, has confirmed the information and celebrates the news by ensuring that its users can access a broader and more diverse content; this time adding a giant like Sony to the family of partners.

It may interest you: What you have to know about the Oscars 2021 to enjoy them to the fullest

It’s a victory for the fans, ”he says. “They will benefit from the possibility of accessing the best content from the two most important Hollywood studios on a multitude of platforms,” ​​he says.

It should be noted that the contract, like the one relating to Netflix, currently affects only the United States.

Soon it will be detailed which Sony Pictures films will arrive specifically at Disney + and when, as there are still few details that are truly known.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

On the other hand, Marvel’s film division has proposed its two series as Best Limited Series and Best Dramatic Series, respectively for the 2021 Emmy Awards.

After the success of the first two Marvel Studios series as part of the MCU on Disney +, that is, Scarlet Witch and Vision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney has decided to take its two television adaptations to the next edition of the Emmy Awards 2021 .

Event that offers awards to the best series of the year in the most varied categories, in fact this has been shared exclusively by the IndieWire medium, offering the first details of this decision after the success of Disney with The Mandalorian in the last edition.

It may interest you: Amazon Prime Video presents all its May releases

This is how Scarlet Witch and Vision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier will compete in the categories of Best Limited Series and Best Dramatic Series, thus preventing both series from competing with each other in the same category, increasing the chances of winning a prize in the next edition. of the Emmy 2021 that will take place on September 19 of this year.