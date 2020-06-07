If Spider-Man is distinguished by anything, it is precisely because of its large gallery of villains, many of them are related to animals, but there is one that is made with a thousand spiders.

Peter Parker He was a normal young man, until he was bitten by a radioactive spider and gained superhuman strength, agility, and abilities. Thanks to this he became Spider-man, but his life was not easy. Since he lost friends, couples and even died on more than one occasion. But despite everything, Peter would endure that pain and would commit to saving countless lives, all thanks to a radioactive spider. Although… he’s not the only person in Marvel which was affected by a spider bite.

In the comic Spider-Man’s Tangled WebWe readers know of another high school student who obtained powers from the same spider as Peter. It’s not Silk, but Carl King (name of villain: The Thousand). Unlike kind and gentle Peter, Carl was a stalker, and he verbally and physically abused Peter many times from elementary school to high school.

Carl had followed Peter to the science exhibit that ended with Peter gaining his incredible powers through the spider bite, and witnessed his incredible strength firsthand. Connecting the spider bite with Peter’s powers, he discovered that it was Spider-Man. So Carl went back to the exhibit and found the same spider that bit Peter. Although the animal was dead, Carl still desired a power similar to Peters’, so he made the decision to devour the spider entirely and expect similar results.

He got powers, but it wasn’t what he expected. After the days passed, Carl discovered that the inside of his body had changed and created a thousand spiders, each one conserving his consciousness.

He could use these spiders to devour people from within and use their bodies as a puppet. Doing this would give Carl strength, and he continued to feast on people for years, building his strength to finally possess his latest prey, Spider-Man himself.

Carl had been watching Spider-Man for years, and decided to make his move shortly after witnessing a fight between the Marvel hero and the Rhino. Later in the night, Carl had decided to murder and possess Peter’s co-worker at the Daily Bugle, a woman named Jessica Patton. Carl, in Jessica’s skin, had convinced Peter that he had quarreled with his boyfriend and had nowhere to stay that night. Peter, not knowing that his co-worker was already dead, decided to bring “Jessica” to his apartment.

When they arrived, Carl immediately revealed himself to Peter, and although he was incredulous, Peter had recognized his old stalker, but was confused about how Carl had found this new power. The two started a fight, after Peter donned his Spider-Man outfit, and was quickly overwhelmed by his assailant’s strength and agility. Carl had also demonstrated a new ability: a paralysis agent, which incapacitated Spider-Man, and gave his old stalker a chance to possess him.

A timely intervention by the superintendent of Peter’s building gave him the opportunity to overcome the toxin (albeit at the cost of the man’s life).

Peter Parker He then begins to fight Carl, who hates Peter because he ended up with the best powers. Carl felt that all the power Peter had should have been his from the start, and that Carl himself would be much better as Spider-Man. Peter replies that while being Spider-Man may seem great, Peter’s life is not always as perfect as it seems. Peter then belittles his stalker for being a terrible person, and reiterates that, despite all his power, Peter only wants to do good in the world, no matter how small his actions may seem.

During the fight, Carl ends up electrocuting himself, and the resulting shock destroys almost all of the spiders, leaving Peter to believe that his former stalker perished. However, a spider remained, and Carl’s remains swore vengeance on Peter, until the moment he was crushed by a random citizen, ending this villain forever.