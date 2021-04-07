Spider-Man from the 90s series could appear in Into the Spider-Verse 2 – Tomatazos

Do you need more spidermen in your life? The sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100% could bring back a favorite version of the superhero that most of us grew up with. It’s about the actor Christopher Daniel Barnes, who voiced Spidey from the 1990s animated series, would be negotiating a return for the second part of Spider-Verse.

According to The Hashtag Show podcast, Christopher Daniel Barnes is closing a deal to return to voice Peter Parker and his alter ego in the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%. This means that the superhero of the continuity of the 90s series would have a crossover with that of Miles Morales, the protagonist of the film and would join the many different versions of the character that we will see once again team up in the cinema.

For now, details about the plot remain undisclosed. Although the report indicates that the 90s Spidey will have a minor role, but it will not be only a cameo. There will be a couple of scenes where he will appear and then we will see him back at the end of the movie. It is expected that for the animation of his character the style of animation of the popular television show of which he was the star will be taken up.

In case they are very young, Spider-manThe 1990s series ran for five seasons with a total of 65 episodes and Barnes was the voice of Parker. The show followed the superhero’s adventures while still in college and working as a photographer for the Daily Bugle. Many classic villains appeared throughout the series, as well as other heroes from the Marvel comics.

In reality, very few details are known about the plans to Into the Spider-Verse 2. The first installment just presented the story of how Miles Morales obtains his powers and, with the help of different heroes from other dimensions, he learns to be the successor to the Peter Parker of his universe. At the end of the film, it was anticipated that Spider-Man 2099 would join the adventure and there are rumors that Silk will also be introduced, who would later receive a live-action television spin-off.

Excitement for yet another film with multiple versions of the popular hero is joined by anticipation and endless rumors about the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment about the arachnid in the MCU, which will supposedly bring Tobey back. Maguire and Andrew Garfield for a kind of live action version of the Spider-Verse and to usher in the multiverse in that saga. None of this is more than speculation, however.

Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to premiere in October 2022. The film has been in development since the summer of last year and will have Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, writers of the first, as producers while the direction will be in charge of Joaquim Dos Santos, director of animated series like Avatar and Avatar the Legend of Korra.

