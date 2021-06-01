Spider-Man fans celebrate Tom Holland’s birthday

There is no doubt that one of the most famous and beloved Marvel characters is Spider-Man, whose secret identity is Peter Parker. Fans of this superhero constantly debate who is the actor who has best portrayed him in the cinema and although for some it is Tobey Maguire (The Spider-Man – 89%) or Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%), the reality is that Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%) has managed to conquer several with his performance in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Holland debuted as Spidey in Captain America: Civil War – 90% of 2016, in his 20s. This June 1, 2021, the young actor turns 25 as he prepares for his next film of the arachnid superhero called Spider-Man: No Way Home. Although not everyone is entirely satisfied with his interpretation, many fans of the character and Holland himself gathered on Twitter and other social networks to congratulate him and show him their love (via ComicBook.com).

Born in London, Holland began his acting career at a very young age, as in 2008, at the age of 12, he played the main character in the musical Billy Elliot. Later, after graduating from BRIT School in 2012, he made his film debut in the film Lo Imposible – 81% who earned the respect of critics by giving life to a boy searching for his family after the earthquake and subsequent tsunami that struck much of the coast of Southeast Asia in 2004.

Subsequently, the actor got supporting roles in the tapes How I Live Now and En El Corazón Del Mar – 43%, but it was not until he played Peter Parker in the MCU that his acting career took off completely, as he not only appeared in Civil War, but also participated in the joint Avengers: Infinity tapes War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%, as well as in solo movies Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, in which he made a great team with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

Holland has also lent his voice in animated films such as United – 84%, who were recently nominated for an Oscar; and Hidden Spies – 76%. In addition, his most recent works include his participation in the drama of the Russo brothers, Cherry – 27%, as well as his leading role in The Devil at All Hours – 65% on Netflix. Chaos: The Beginning – 20%, the film adaptation of the homonymous literary saga written by Patrick Ness, in which the actor plays a young man named Todd Hewitt, will be released soon.

In this way, although Holland is not everyone’s favorite Spidey, the actor has managed to win over his fans and today, his followers have reminded him how valuable he is to them and have wished him a very happy birthday with funny, moving and very peculiar. Here are some of them:

Happy birthday to my favorite person, Tom Tolland.

happy birthday to my favorite person ever, tom holland <3pic.twitter.com/hJw9SAosUh – ً TOM BIRTH (@schafrue) June 1, 2021

Happy birthday to Tom Holland and his unlimited range.

happy birthday to tom holland and his unlimited range pic.twitter.com/ORQUr4x3cy – ً imaan (@dayapeters) May 31, 2021

Happy birthday to my only one, my main man, TOM HOLLAND. I hope you have an amazing birthday baby! Thank you for being a source of joy and happiness for millions of people around the world just by being yourself. You are very loved, especially by me. Health!

happy birthday to my one and only, my main man, TOM HOLLAND. 🥳 hope you have an amazing birthday, baby! 💜 thank you for being a source of joy and happiness for millions around the world just by being yourself. 🥰 you are so very much loved, specially by me ❤️😅. cheers! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/m6C91Vcd92 – alfonso (@lfonsoHolland) June 1, 2021

Happy birthday to the most loving and sweet person, Tom Holland. I hope you have an amazing day spending time with family and friends. The most inspiring, talented and dedicated person, what he does comes from a heart of gold. I appreciate and admire him so much.

happy birthday to the most caring and sweetest person, tom holland. hope he has an amazing day spending time with family and friends. the most inspiring, talented and dedicating person he is with what he does comes from a heart of gold. appreciate and admire him so much pic.twitter.com/9CUN0s8wbY – ✨Maria✨TOM’S DAY (@quackzonqueen) May 31, 2021

Even Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the MCU, congratulated Holland referring to the many occasions in which the young actor revealed a spoiler:

Happy birthday to the one who spoils more about the MCU than me and my peers @Russo_Brothers, @ TomHolland1996

Happy Birthday to the one who spoils more about the MCU than me and my fellow @Russo_Brothers twin, @ TomHolland1996 🥳 pic.twitter.com/XJMoRdAQiU – Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 1, 2021

