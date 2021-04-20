Spider-Man character appears in Shang-Chi trailer

The enormous curiosity of Marvel fans is known, since they frequently look for references to the MCU in all their productions, including the trailers. Of course, this new trailer was no exception, because netizens found one of the Spider-Man: Homecoming characters. According to some tweets, in the bus scene where Katy (Awkwafina) appears in the back where the passengers are, one of them is Cherry, who in Spider-Man: Homecoming made the street vendor who yells at Spidey from far that, of a twist in the air, moment that stayed in the minds of some fans.

The cameo in the trailer

After seeing Zach Cherry in the Shang-Chi trailer, some fans asked him if he was in the trailer. And although he denied that, he later put a winking emoji, implying that it is about him. After this, fans did not take a second and started posting memes about this surprise cameo in the trailer.

this guy got to see SPIDER-MAN and now SHANG-CHI in action pic.twitter.com/riYb4MEgy8 – malachi (@MCUMarvels) April 19, 2021

On the other hand, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will hit theaters on September 3, 2021, this after Marvel Studios will delay its launch due to the coronavirus pandemic, but with the first trailer it seems the wait will be worth it. the sorrow.